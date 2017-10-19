Search
    Tigers earn three sweeps; PR-B takes 3rd at Big Axe Tournament

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent The PR-B students enjoy a cheer during a timeout of the homecoming volleyball game Friday, Oct. 13.2 / 3
    Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent Jaime Johnson tips the ball over the net during the Tigers win over the Northome-Kelliher Mustangs Friday, Oct. 13.3 / 3

    Alyssa Semmler led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 3-0 homecoming win over the Northome-Kelliher Mustangs with 11 kills and two blocks Friday, Oct. 13.

    Rylie Hirschey had 22 set assists in the afternoon game that saw students fill the bleachers.

    Jaime Johnson contributed two blocks and three ace serves for PR-B.

    The victory was the Tigers' 13th consecutive win.

    Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

    Northome-Kelliher 19 7 7

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Rylie Hirschey - 22 Set Assists, 3 Digs, 2 Ace Serves

    Alyssa Semmler - 11 Kills, 2 Blocks

    Bailey Wynn - 1 Set Assist, 5 Digs, 9 Kills, 1 Ace

    Anna Felthous - 1 Dig, 9 Kills

    Emma Barchus - 7 Digs, 1 Ace

    Anna Downie - 1 Dig, 5 Ace Serves

    Jaime Johnson - 2 Digs, 2 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves

    Olivia Adkins - 4 Digs, 1 Ace

    Ellie Smith - 2 Digs

    Ariana Kramp - 5 Set Assists, 1 Dig

    Rylee Norman - 1 Dig, 1 Kill,

    Katie Hanneken - 3 Digs, 1 Ace Serve

    PR-B 3, Blackduck 0

    Semmler cranked out 15 kills for the Tigers in a 3-0 Northland Conference victory over the Blackduck Drakes Thursday, Oct. 12.

    Hirschey contributed 34 set assists for the Tigers, while Gabby Rainwater added seven kills and five ace serves.

    Blackduck 18 8 9

    PR-Backus 25 25 25

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Rylie Hirschey 34 Set Assists, 2 Digs, 1 Ace

    Alyssa Semmler 1 Dig, 15 Kills, 2 Blocks,

    Bailey Wynn 5 Digs, 5 Kills

    Gabby Rainwater 4 Digs, 7 Kills, 2 Blocks, 5 Ace Serves

    Anna Felthous 6 Kills

    Emma Barchus 1 Dig, 2 Ace Serves

    Anna Downie 1 Kill, 1 Dig

    Jaime Johnson 1 Set Assist, 2 Digs, 4 Kills

    Olivia Adkins 3 Set Assists, 3 Digs

    Ellie Smith 3 Digs, 2 Ace Serves

    Claire Dahl 3 Digs, 1 Ace Serve

    Ariana Kramp 1 Dig

    Katie Hanneken 2 Kills, 1 Block

    PR-B sweeps Hill City

    Bailey Wynn recorded 15 kills, 11 digs, six blocks and four ace serves to propel Pine River-Backus to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Hill City Tuesday, Oct. 10.

    Semmler added 15 kills and seven blocks in the match, while Anna Felthous had 10 kills of her own.

    Hill City 14 15 22

    Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Alyssa Semmler 15 kills, 2 digs, 7 blocks

    Anna Felthous 10 kills, 2 digs

    Bailey Wynn 15 kills, 1 set assist, 11 digs, 6 blocks, 4 ace serves

    Ellie Smith 2 digs

    Emma Barchus 6 digs, 1 ace serve

    Gabby Rainwater 3 kills, 1 set assist, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

    Jaime Johnson 6 kills, 1 set assist, 2 digs, 5 blocks

    Olivia Adkins 4 digs

    Rylie Hirschey 1 kill, 31 set assists, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve

    Tigers 3rd at Big Axe Tourney

    The Pine River-Backus Tigers finished third with a 2-0 win over Thief River Falls in the third-place match of the Big Axe Tournament in Brainerd Saturday, Oct. 14.

    The Tigers were led by Wynn's 33 kills and 41 digs. Emma Bachus added 46 digs and Semmler slammed 36 kills, while Hirschey totalled 80 set assists and 17 digs in the tournament.

    After a 2-0 loss to Mabel-Canton, PR-B bounced back to defeat Dassel-Cokato 2-1 and Detroit Lakes 2-0 en route to the third-place finish.

    Pine River-Backus results

    Mabel-Canton def. PRB 25-20, 25-15

    PRB def. Dassel-Cokato 25-21, 22-25, 15-12

    PRB def. Detroit Lakes 25-17, 25-15

    PRB def. Thief River Falls 25-20, 25-17

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Alyssa Semmler 36 kills, 2 set assists, 6 blocks, 2 digs

    Anna Downie 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs, 2 aces

    Anna Felthous 11 kills, 9 blocks, 7 digs

    Ariana Kramp 2 digs, 1 ace

    Bailey Wynn 33 kills, 4 blocks, 41 digs, 3 aces

    Emma Barchus 46 digs, 3 aces

    Gabby Rainwater 16 kills, 3 blocks, 29 digs, 3 aces

    Jaime Johnson 8 kills, 2 set assists, 3 blocks, 8 digs

    Olivia Adkins 1 set assist, 13 digs

    Rylie Hirschey 6 kills, 80 set assists, 4 blocks, 17 digs, 3 aces

