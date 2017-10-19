Rylie Hirschey had 22 set assists in the afternoon game that saw students fill the bleachers.

Jaime Johnson contributed two blocks and three ace serves for PR-B.

The victory was the Tigers' 13th consecutive win.

Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

Northome-Kelliher 19 7 7

Pine River-Backus statistics

Rylie Hirschey - 22 Set Assists, 3 Digs, 2 Ace Serves

Alyssa Semmler - 11 Kills, 2 Blocks

Bailey Wynn - 1 Set Assist, 5 Digs, 9 Kills, 1 Ace

Anna Felthous - 1 Dig, 9 Kills

Emma Barchus - 7 Digs, 1 Ace

Anna Downie - 1 Dig, 5 Ace Serves

Jaime Johnson - 2 Digs, 2 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves

Olivia Adkins - 4 Digs, 1 Ace

Ellie Smith - 2 Digs

Ariana Kramp - 5 Set Assists, 1 Dig

Rylee Norman - 1 Dig, 1 Kill,

Katie Hanneken - 3 Digs, 1 Ace Serve

PR-B 3, Blackduck 0

Semmler cranked out 15 kills for the Tigers in a 3-0 Northland Conference victory over the Blackduck Drakes Thursday, Oct. 12.

Hirschey contributed 34 set assists for the Tigers, while Gabby Rainwater added seven kills and five ace serves.

Blackduck 18 8 9

PR-Backus 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Rylie Hirschey 34 Set Assists, 2 Digs, 1 Ace

Alyssa Semmler 1 Dig, 15 Kills, 2 Blocks,

Bailey Wynn 5 Digs, 5 Kills

Gabby Rainwater 4 Digs, 7 Kills, 2 Blocks, 5 Ace Serves

Anna Felthous 6 Kills

Emma Barchus 1 Dig, 2 Ace Serves

Anna Downie 1 Kill, 1 Dig

Jaime Johnson 1 Set Assist, 2 Digs, 4 Kills

Olivia Adkins 3 Set Assists, 3 Digs

Ellie Smith 3 Digs, 2 Ace Serves

Claire Dahl 3 Digs, 1 Ace Serve

Ariana Kramp 1 Dig

Katie Hanneken 2 Kills, 1 Block

PR-B sweeps Hill City

Bailey Wynn recorded 15 kills, 11 digs, six blocks and four ace serves to propel Pine River-Backus to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Hill City Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Semmler added 15 kills and seven blocks in the match, while Anna Felthous had 10 kills of her own.

Hill City 14 15 22

Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Alyssa Semmler 15 kills, 2 digs, 7 blocks

Anna Felthous 10 kills, 2 digs

Bailey Wynn 15 kills, 1 set assist, 11 digs, 6 blocks, 4 ace serves

Ellie Smith 2 digs

Emma Barchus 6 digs, 1 ace serve

Gabby Rainwater 3 kills, 1 set assist, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

Jaime Johnson 6 kills, 1 set assist, 2 digs, 5 blocks

Olivia Adkins 4 digs

Rylie Hirschey 1 kill, 31 set assists, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve

Tigers 3rd at Big Axe Tourney

The Pine River-Backus Tigers finished third with a 2-0 win over Thief River Falls in the third-place match of the Big Axe Tournament in Brainerd Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Tigers were led by Wynn's 33 kills and 41 digs. Emma Bachus added 46 digs and Semmler slammed 36 kills, while Hirschey totalled 80 set assists and 17 digs in the tournament.

After a 2-0 loss to Mabel-Canton, PR-B bounced back to defeat Dassel-Cokato 2-1 and Detroit Lakes 2-0 en route to the third-place finish.

Pine River-Backus results

Mabel-Canton def. PRB 25-20, 25-15

PRB def. Dassel-Cokato 25-21, 22-25, 15-12

PRB def. Detroit Lakes 25-17, 25-15

PRB def. Thief River Falls 25-20, 25-17

Pine River-Backus statistics

Alyssa Semmler 36 kills, 2 set assists, 6 blocks, 2 digs

Anna Downie 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs, 2 aces

Anna Felthous 11 kills, 9 blocks, 7 digs

Ariana Kramp 2 digs, 1 ace

Bailey Wynn 33 kills, 4 blocks, 41 digs, 3 aces

Emma Barchus 46 digs, 3 aces

Gabby Rainwater 16 kills, 3 blocks, 29 digs, 3 aces

Jaime Johnson 8 kills, 2 set assists, 3 blocks, 8 digs

Olivia Adkins 1 set assist, 13 digs

Rylie Hirschey 6 kills, 80 set assists, 4 blocks, 17 digs, 3 aces