Tigers earn three sweeps; PR-B takes 3rd at Big Axe Tournament
Alyssa Semmler led the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 3-0 homecoming win over the Northome-Kelliher Mustangs with 11 kills and two blocks Friday, Oct. 13.
Rylie Hirschey had 22 set assists in the afternoon game that saw students fill the bleachers.
Jaime Johnson contributed two blocks and three ace serves for PR-B.
The victory was the Tigers' 13th consecutive win.
Pine River-Backus 25 25 25
Northome-Kelliher 19 7 7
Pine River-Backus statistics
Rylie Hirschey - 22 Set Assists, 3 Digs, 2 Ace Serves
Alyssa Semmler - 11 Kills, 2 Blocks
Bailey Wynn - 1 Set Assist, 5 Digs, 9 Kills, 1 Ace
Anna Felthous - 1 Dig, 9 Kills
Emma Barchus - 7 Digs, 1 Ace
Anna Downie - 1 Dig, 5 Ace Serves
Jaime Johnson - 2 Digs, 2 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Ace Serves
Olivia Adkins - 4 Digs, 1 Ace
Ellie Smith - 2 Digs
Ariana Kramp - 5 Set Assists, 1 Dig
Rylee Norman - 1 Dig, 1 Kill,
Katie Hanneken - 3 Digs, 1 Ace Serve
PR-B 3, Blackduck 0
Semmler cranked out 15 kills for the Tigers in a 3-0 Northland Conference victory over the Blackduck Drakes Thursday, Oct. 12.
Hirschey contributed 34 set assists for the Tigers, while Gabby Rainwater added seven kills and five ace serves.
Blackduck 18 8 9
PR-Backus 25 25 25
Pine River-Backus statistics
Rylie Hirschey 34 Set Assists, 2 Digs, 1 Ace
Alyssa Semmler 1 Dig, 15 Kills, 2 Blocks,
Bailey Wynn 5 Digs, 5 Kills
Gabby Rainwater 4 Digs, 7 Kills, 2 Blocks, 5 Ace Serves
Anna Felthous 6 Kills
Emma Barchus 1 Dig, 2 Ace Serves
Anna Downie 1 Kill, 1 Dig
Jaime Johnson 1 Set Assist, 2 Digs, 4 Kills
Olivia Adkins 3 Set Assists, 3 Digs
Ellie Smith 3 Digs, 2 Ace Serves
Claire Dahl 3 Digs, 1 Ace Serve
Ariana Kramp 1 Dig
Katie Hanneken 2 Kills, 1 Block
PR-B sweeps Hill City
Bailey Wynn recorded 15 kills, 11 digs, six blocks and four ace serves to propel Pine River-Backus to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Hill City Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Semmler added 15 kills and seven blocks in the match, while Anna Felthous had 10 kills of her own.
Hill City 14 15 22
Pine River-Backus 25 25 25
Pine River-Backus statistics
Alyssa Semmler 15 kills, 2 digs, 7 blocks
Anna Felthous 10 kills, 2 digs
Bailey Wynn 15 kills, 1 set assist, 11 digs, 6 blocks, 4 ace serves
Ellie Smith 2 digs
Emma Barchus 6 digs, 1 ace serve
Gabby Rainwater 3 kills, 1 set assist, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve
Jaime Johnson 6 kills, 1 set assist, 2 digs, 5 blocks
Olivia Adkins 4 digs
Rylie Hirschey 1 kill, 31 set assists, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve
Tigers 3rd at Big Axe Tourney
The Pine River-Backus Tigers finished third with a 2-0 win over Thief River Falls in the third-place match of the Big Axe Tournament in Brainerd Saturday, Oct. 14.
The Tigers were led by Wynn's 33 kills and 41 digs. Emma Bachus added 46 digs and Semmler slammed 36 kills, while Hirschey totalled 80 set assists and 17 digs in the tournament.
After a 2-0 loss to Mabel-Canton, PR-B bounced back to defeat Dassel-Cokato 2-1 and Detroit Lakes 2-0 en route to the third-place finish.
Pine River-Backus results
Mabel-Canton def. PRB 25-20, 25-15
PRB def. Dassel-Cokato 25-21, 22-25, 15-12
PRB def. Detroit Lakes 25-17, 25-15
PRB def. Thief River Falls 25-20, 25-17
Pine River-Backus statistics
Alyssa Semmler 36 kills, 2 set assists, 6 blocks, 2 digs
Anna Downie 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs, 2 aces
Anna Felthous 11 kills, 9 blocks, 7 digs
Ariana Kramp 2 digs, 1 ace
Bailey Wynn 33 kills, 4 blocks, 41 digs, 3 aces
Emma Barchus 46 digs, 3 aces
Gabby Rainwater 16 kills, 3 blocks, 29 digs, 3 aces
Jaime Johnson 8 kills, 2 set assists, 3 blocks, 8 digs
Olivia Adkins 1 set assist, 13 digs
Rylie Hirschey 6 kills, 80 set assists, 4 blocks, 17 digs, 3 aces