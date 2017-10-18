Peterson, who was acquired from the New Orleans Saints last week, rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in the Cardinals' 38-33 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. This is the 32-year-old Peterson's eighth career NFC offensive award for the former Minnesota Vikings star.

The NFL also announced Wednesday that Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell earned the AFC offensive honor in Week 6 after he ran for 179 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 19-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He added three receptions for 12 yards for a total of 191 yards from scrimmage.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded two sacks, four tackles and intercepted Matthew Stafford in the end zone during the 52-38 victory over the Detroit Lions.