NHRA Nationals at BIR Aug. 17-20

The race will feature competition in four NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series categories: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle as well as racing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Series. The race will be televised on Fox broadcast channels and Fox Sports 1.

Winners from 2016 were Brittany Force in Top Fuel, Del Worsham in Funny Car, Drew Skillman in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

The spectator gates will open at 7 a.m. each day,

Gates open a week early for Megaweek campers, and will stay open through Monday, Aug. 21.

For those with small children or who want quieter evenings, the reserved and restricted family camping areas have early noise and traffic rules that are strictly enforced to give families a break from the all-night celebrations.