Golf Results - August 12, 2017
Crosswoods Men's League
Tuesday, Aug. 1
First place - High Noon: Dave Branum, Roger Klukow, Gene Guthmueller, Jack Sigstad.
First place - Sunrise: Steve Larkin, Dave Schrupp, Dean Tenney, Rich Yeager.
Second place - High Noon: Jack Larson, Jim Mateyka, Palmer Sorensen, Don Jacobson.
Second place - Sunrise: Chet Herrboldt, John Pribyl, Marty Appel, Mic Tchida.
Closest to the pin: Dale Edlefson, Jim Fraser, Jim Ritter.
Longest putt: Dale Edlefson, Roger Coult.
Eagle: Chris Maclennan
Individual low net - High Noon: Dave Branum (30)
Individual low net - Sunrise: Dean Tenney (31)
Player of the day: Dick Sletten (67)
Low gross player: Morgan Berger (78)
Crosswoods Women's 18-Hole League
Monday, July 31
Game of the day: Lone Ranger
First place: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Sandra Melberg, Roseann Stans
Second place: Renee Aden, Thelma Williams, Karen Appel
Birdies: Jackie Tenney and Sandra Melberg, High Noon No. 8; Cheryal Tiggelaar, Sunrise number 2, High Noon number 5.
Low net: Roseann Stans
Low gross: Joey Hodgson
Crosswoods Women's Nine-Hole League
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Tied for first place: Team No. 1, Ardis Thompson and Joan Baker; Team No. 2, Ann Schrupp and Jan McChesney
Second place: Judy Hein and Judy Nicholas
Third place: Marlene Miller and donna Balzer
Birdies: Bonnie Coffey, No. 6
Chip-ins: Reneé Aden, No. 3; Eileen Springer, No. 5
Individual Low Gross: Ann Schrupp
Individual Low Net: Judy Nicholas, Joan Baker
Whitefish Men's League
First place: Bob Beatty, Jerry Moore, Fred Skog and Dale Frandsen.
Second place: Mike Finley, Tom Baker, Gordy Fischer and Warren Kleinsasser.
Third place: Steve Ogren, Jim Thompson, Ed Bontrager and Steve Werner.
Closest to the pin: Mike Finley, Hole 7; Sam Kantos, Hole 12.
Longest putt: John Farrell, Hole 1; Mike Einan, Hole 18.
Whitefish Women's 18-Hole League
Wednesday, Aug. 2
First flight
First place: Cathy Munger, 31
Second place (tie): Debbie Enger and Barb Holubar, 33
Fourth place:Anita Stensby, 34
Second flight
First place: Roxanne Thompson, 30
Second place: Pam Musielewicz, 32
Third place: Dorie Kaleva, 34
Fourth place: Joan Kantos, 35
Third flight
First place: Shari Loechler, 33
Second place: Nancy Schmidt, 34
Third place (tie): Sherrie Adam, Judy Eastwood and Ginny Sitzer, 35.
Birdies: Roxanne Thompson No. 8, Nancy Einan No. 15, Barb Hanson No. 8 & No. 14, Barb Holubar No. 9, and Nancy McEnroe No. 11.
Chip-ins: Carol Germann, No. 14; Pat McKee, No. 9; Nancy Schmidt, No. 13; Joi Brandt, No. 15.
The low net winner for the day was Cathy Munger with a net score of 65.
Whitefish Women's Nine-Hole League
Wednesday, Aug. 2
First Place: Leisha Tietz, 29
Second Place: Stephanie Haider, 30
Third Place: Susan Swanson, 33
Chip-ins: Kathy Keeling, Hole No. 5; Claudia Zellmer, Hole No. 2
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men's League
First place: Bill Boyd, Jim Wells, Tom Walker, and Craig Larson
Second place: Gary Majewski, Bill Wroblewski, Roger Brekken, and Bob Ecklund
Third place: Jack Helmen, Ernie Morreim, Don Rodi, and Dick Hubbard
Fourth place: Bill Dehnert, Jerry Hagel, Larry Neer, and Rick Blackmon
Closest to the Pin No. 1: Jack Anderson
Closest Second Shot No. 3: Keith Walker
Longest Putt No. 5: Jerry Hagel
Closest Second Shot No. 9:
Eagle: Jerry Hagel
Tuesday Morning Back Nine League
First Place: Gary Majewski, Rick Blackman, Don Atwater, Mike Oelrich
Second Place: Al Schewe, Jack Helmen, Keith Walker, and Tom Walker
Third Place: Gary Nelson, Bob Ecklund, and Jim Wells
Tuesday Evening Men's League
Closest to the pin No. 11: Randy Bittner
Closest to the pin in 2: Tim Chenevert
Skins: Terry Kincaid (2), Chris Olander, and Terry Blexrud (2)
Wednesday Morning Men's League
Closest to the pin No. 11: Jerry Hagel
Long Putt: Ron Germann
Skins: Dick Willette, Tom Walker, Gary Majewski, Larry Wickstrom, Sheldon Erdman, and Bob Ecklund
Wednesday Evening Women's League
First round flight leaders are: Donna Larson, Sue Degner, and Margo Wojciak
Thursday Morning Women's League
First round of the tournament was rained out.