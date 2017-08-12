Search
    Golf Results - August 12, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:30 a.m.

    Crosswoods Men's League

    Tuesday, Aug. 1

    First place - High Noon: Dave Branum, Roger Klukow, Gene Guthmueller, Jack Sigstad.

    First place - Sunrise: Steve Larkin, Dave Schrupp, Dean Tenney, Rich Yeager.

    Second place - High Noon: Jack Larson, Jim Mateyka, Palmer Sorensen, Don Jacobson.

    Second place - Sunrise: Chet Herrboldt, John Pribyl, Marty Appel, Mic Tchida.

    Closest to the pin: Dale Edlefson, Jim Fraser, Jim Ritter.

    Longest putt: Dale Edlefson, Roger Coult.

    Eagle: Chris Maclennan

    Individual low net - High Noon: Dave Branum (30)

    Individual low net - Sunrise: Dean Tenney (31)

    Player of the day: Dick Sletten (67)

    Low gross player: Morgan Berger (78)

    Crosswoods Women's 18-Hole League

    Monday, July 31

    Game of the day: Lone Ranger

    First place: Cheryl Tiggelaar, Sandra Melberg, Roseann Stans

    Second place: Renee Aden, Thelma Williams, Karen Appel

    Birdies: Jackie Tenney and Sandra Melberg, High Noon No. 8; Cheryal Tiggelaar, Sunrise number 2, High Noon number 5.

    Low net: Roseann Stans

    Low gross: Joey Hodgson

    Crosswoods Women's Nine-Hole League

    Wednesday, Aug. 2

    Tied for first place: Team No. 1, Ardis Thompson and Joan Baker; Team No. 2, Ann Schrupp and Jan McChesney

    Second place: Judy Hein and Judy Nicholas

    Third place: Marlene Miller and donna Balzer

    Birdies: Bonnie Coffey, No. 6

    Chip-ins: Reneé Aden, No. 3; Eileen Springer, No. 5

    Individual Low Gross: Ann Schrupp

    Individual Low Net: Judy Nicholas, Joan Baker

    Whitefish Men's League

    First place: Bob Beatty, Jerry Moore, Fred Skog and Dale Frandsen.

    Second place: Mike Finley, Tom Baker, Gordy Fischer and Warren Kleinsasser.

    Third place: Steve Ogren, Jim Thompson, Ed Bontrager and Steve Werner.

    Closest to the pin: Mike Finley, Hole 7; Sam Kantos, Hole 12.

    Longest putt: John Farrell, Hole 1; Mike Einan, Hole 18.

    Whitefish Women's 18-Hole League

    Wednesday, Aug. 2

    First flight

    First place: Cathy Munger, 31

    Second place (tie): Debbie Enger and Barb Holubar, 33

    Fourth place:Anita Stensby, 34

    Second flight

    First place: Roxanne Thompson, 30

    Second place: Pam Musielewicz, 32

    Third place: Dorie Kaleva, 34

    Fourth place: Joan Kantos, 35

    Third flight

    First place: Shari Loechler, 33

    Second place: Nancy Schmidt, 34

    Third place (tie): Sherrie Adam, Judy Eastwood and Ginny Sitzer, 35.

    Birdies: Roxanne Thompson No. 8, Nancy Einan No. 15, Barb Hanson No. 8 & No. 14, Barb Holubar No. 9, and Nancy McEnroe No. 11.

    Chip-ins: Carol Germann, No. 14; Pat McKee, No. 9; Nancy Schmidt, No. 13; Joi Brandt, No. 15.

    The low net winner for the day was Cathy Munger with a net score of 65.

    Whitefish Women's Nine-Hole League

    Wednesday, Aug. 2

    First Place: Leisha Tietz, 29

    Second Place: Stephanie Haider, 30

    Third Place: Susan Swanson, 33

    Chip-ins: Kathy Keeling, Hole No. 5; Claudia Zellmer, Hole No. 2

    Emily Greens Leagues

    Tuesday Morning Men's League

    First place: Bill Boyd, Jim Wells, Tom Walker, and Craig Larson

    Second place: Gary Majewski, Bill Wroblewski, Roger Brekken, and Bob Ecklund

    Third place: Jack Helmen, Ernie Morreim, Don Rodi, and Dick Hubbard

    Fourth place: Bill Dehnert, Jerry Hagel, Larry Neer, and Rick Blackmon

    Closest to the Pin No. 1: Jack Anderson

    Closest Second Shot No. 3: Keith Walker

    Longest Putt No. 5: Jerry Hagel

    Closest Second Shot No. 9:

    Eagle: Jerry Hagel

    Tuesday Morning Back Nine League

    First Place: Gary Majewski, Rick Blackman, Don Atwater, Mike Oelrich

    Second Place: Al Schewe, Jack Helmen, Keith Walker, and Tom Walker

    Third Place: Gary Nelson, Bob Ecklund, and Jim Wells

    Tuesday Evening Men's League

    Closest to the pin No. 11: Randy Bittner

    Closest to the pin in 2: Tim Chenevert

    Skins: Terry Kincaid (2), Chris Olander, and Terry Blexrud (2)

    Wednesday Morning Men's League

    Closest to the pin No. 11: Jerry Hagel

    Long Putt: Ron Germann

    Skins: Dick Willette, Tom Walker, Gary Majewski, Larry Wickstrom, Sheldon Erdman, and Bob Ecklund

    Wednesday Evening Women's League

    First round flight leaders are: Donna Larson, Sue Degner, and Margo Wojciak

    Thursday Morning Women's League

    First round of the tournament was rained out.

