Lightning season ends against Fort Ripley

The Rebels took command early with a solo home run in the first inning and a grand slam in the third.

Nate DeChaine led the Lightning offense, scoring the team's only run on a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Also getting hits for Nisswa were Drew Boland, Luke Schumer and Adam Hardy.

The Rebels would add to their lead in the fifth inning with run off an error and again in the sixth inning with a home run and a sacrifice fly. An RBI triple in the eighth ended the scoring for the Rebels.

Scott Sand took the loss for Nisswa on the mound, allowing four hits and five runs in three innings of work. DeChaine also pitched three innings for the Lightning, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out three batters.

Nisswa 1 4 2

Fort Ripley 9 9 0

WP: Jack Hegarty. LP: Scott Sand. 3B: FR-Brett Kramer. HR: FR-Kramer 2,

Nick Jelacie; N-Nate DeChaine.