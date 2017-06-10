Patriots take second at state track meet
Junior Reid Pierzinski ended the day with three state titles as the Pequot Lakes track teams - both the boys and the girls - finished in second place at the State Class A Track and Field Tournament at Hamline University in St. Paul on Saturday, June 10.
Pierzinski finished in the top spot in both the 110 and 300 hurdles before joining Ben Nelson, Robbie Hendrickson and Cody Huss for a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
The Patriot girls were led by their relay teams, as both the 4x200 and 4x400 teams earned a state championship.
Senior Chloe Bermel earned some points for the Patriots as well, finishing third in the 400-meter dash. Additionally, Addie Hubbard took fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles.
