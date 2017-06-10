Golf League Results - June 6, 2017
Crosswoods Men's League
Tuesday, May 30
First place - Sunrise: Dean Tenney, Gary Villella, Casey McChesney, Dave Reier.
First place - Sunset: Mic Tchida, Gary Klatt, Earl Vanhorn, Jim Waggoner.
Second place - Sunrise: Jerry Martin, Tony Coffey, Rich Yeager, Gordy Wagner.
Second place - Sunset: Jerry Bourassa, Steve Laak, Dave Schrupp, Lyle Monson.
Closest to the pin: Dave Reier, Darrell Sykes, Gary Klatt, Steve Laak.
Longest putt: Gene Guthmueller, Darrell Sykes.
Low net - Sunrise: Casey McChesney (29)
Low net - Sunset: Gary Klatt (28)
Player of the day: Gary Klatt (60)
Low gross player: John Pribyl (78)
Thursday, June 1
First place - High Noon: Neal Bailey, Randy Kraft, Tanner Kraft, Darryl Thorvilson.
First place - Sunrise: Dale Stevens, Ed Kellogg, Chet Herrboldt, Jack Krasky.
Second place - High Noon: Steve Larkin, Gordy Wagner, Al Olson, Don Miller.
Second place - Sunrise: Gary Schroeder, Jim Fraser, David Barnes, Joe Smith.
Third place - High Noon: Gary Schroeder, Jim Fraser, David Barnes, Joe Smith.
Third place - Sunrise: Tony Coffey, Lenny Rau, Jerry Ekegren, Palmer Sorenson.
Closest to the pin: Dean Tenny, Lenny Rau, Al Olson, Ray Elie.
Longest putt: Gary Klatt, Pat McAlpine.
Low net - High Noon: Neal Bailey (31)
Low net - Sunrise: Dale Stevens (28)
Low net player of the day: Tony Coffey (64)
Low gross player of the day: Tanner Kraft (77)
Crosswoods Women's League
Wednesday, May 31
The game of the day was pairs best gross and partner best net.
First place: Ann Schrupp and Judy Nicholas.
Second place: Tracy Nelson and Beryl Roe.
Third place: Sue Mitsch and Georgie Ashlin
Individual low gross goes to Ann Schrupp.
Individual low net: Lila Kersey
Birdie: Michele Kohler (No. 6)
Chip-in: Tracy Nelson (No. 4)
Cragun's Ladies League
We had a 44 ladies show up in the colder temps tonight. We had a scramble and riddle night. So every hole had a riddle that the groups had to solve.
Winning the team scramble was: Kari Anderson, Rachel Martin, Heather Carey and Susan Goll with a score of 34 (two under par).
We had 2 teams get 7 out of 9 riddles correct.
Team 1: Rhonda Mareck, Sara Simon, Sarah Swenson, Karen Fultz and Dawn Evans.
Team 2: Connie Tisdale, Georgette Lewis and Joni Gutknecht.
Whitefish Men's League
Tuesday, May 30
First place: Paul Schmidt, Tom Boyce, Fred Skog and Robert Jones.
Second place: Roger Jenson, Jim Rauenhorst and Gordy Fischer.
Third place: John Farrell, Keith Bettes and Mike Einan.
Long Putt No. 8: Mike Rancour.
Long Putt No. 15: Dick Hansen.
Closest to the Pin No. 6: Keith Bettes.
Whitefish Women's 18-Hole League
Wednesday, May 31
The first Place team of Marguerite Baker, Connie Weber, Betsy Otteson and Judy Eastwood had a game net score of 126.
The second place team of Nancy Einan, Shari Loechler, Joan Kantos and Nancy McEnroe had a game net score of 127 and the third place team of Diane Giefer, Nancy Schmidt, Virginia Sitzer and Patty Putter had a game net score of 128.
Low net for the day belonged to Cheryl Stansfield with a 68.
There were only two birdies recorded, one by Enga Wodziak on No. 4 and one by Pat McKee on No. 12.
We had three chip ins, one by Katie Deegs on No. 4, Maxine Riches on No. 7 and Mary Kay Kendall on No. 17.
Whitefish Women's 9-Hole League
Wednesday May 31, 2017
Best ball
First place: Pat Montgomery, Carol Lindahl, Judy Thomas, Leisha Tietz (28)
Second place: Sue Farrell, Kathy Larson, Kathy Keeling, blind draw (29)
Individual low net: Leisha Tietz (30)
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men's League
First place: Don Atwater, Dave Schwarz, Bill Dehnert, and Jim Schallman
Second place: Dick Blevins, Dick Hubbard, Bill Boyd, and Don Rodi
Third place: Larry Wickstrom, Craig Larson, Barry Knox and Tom Walker
Closest to the Pin No. 1: Dick Blevins
Longest Putt No. 5: Dick Blevins
Chip-ins: Gary Nelson, Larry Wickstrom, and Charly Peterson
Eagle: Dick Blevins
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League
First Place: Charlie Peterson, Jerry Hagel, Dick Blevins.
Second Place: Bill Boyd, Paul Jensen, Bill Wrobelwski.
Wednesday Evening Women's League
Play Of The Day: Longest Drive (in the fairway) on No. 3
Winners: Carol Germann, Donna Larson, Patsy Bernhjelm, Jane Mckinley, and Becky Guida.
Thursday Morning Women's League
Play Of The Day: First on the Green on No. 3
Winners: Karla Blevins, Linda Machen, Barb Schewe, and Nancy Kruse
Holes-in-one
Tim Frank of Lino Lakes aced the 141-yard, par-3 sixth hole on the Pine Beach West course at Maddens Resort on Sunday, June 4. He was using a 9-iron.
Cheryl Bontrager of Crosslake got a hole in one on Sunday, June 4, while golfing at Crosswoods Golf Course. The shot was made on High Noon course hole No. 6 (88 yards). She was using her 9-iron.