    Golf League Results - June 6, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 1:00 p.m.
    Cheryl Bontrager

    Crosswoods Men's League

    Tuesday, May 30

    First place - Sunrise: Dean Tenney, Gary Villella, Casey McChesney, Dave Reier.

    First place - Sunset: Mic Tchida, Gary Klatt, Earl Vanhorn, Jim Waggoner.

    Second place - Sunrise: Jerry Martin, Tony Coffey, Rich Yeager, Gordy Wagner.

    Second place - Sunset: Jerry Bourassa, Steve Laak, Dave Schrupp, Lyle Monson.

    Closest to the pin: Dave Reier, Darrell Sykes, Gary Klatt, Steve Laak.

    Longest putt: Gene Guthmueller, Darrell Sykes.

    Low net - Sunrise: Casey McChesney (29)

    Low net - Sunset: Gary Klatt (28)

    Player of the day: Gary Klatt (60)

    Low gross player: John Pribyl (78)

    Thursday, June 1

    First place - High Noon: Neal Bailey, Randy Kraft, Tanner Kraft, Darryl Thorvilson.

    First place - Sunrise: Dale Stevens, Ed Kellogg, Chet Herrboldt, Jack Krasky.

    Second place - High Noon: Steve Larkin, Gordy Wagner, Al Olson, Don Miller.

    Second place - Sunrise: Gary Schroeder, Jim Fraser, David Barnes, Joe Smith.

    Third place - High Noon: Gary Schroeder, Jim Fraser, David Barnes, Joe Smith.

    Third place - Sunrise: Tony Coffey, Lenny Rau, Jerry Ekegren, Palmer Sorenson.

    Closest to the pin: Dean Tenny, Lenny Rau, Al Olson, Ray Elie.

    Longest putt: Gary Klatt, Pat McAlpine.

    Low net - High Noon: Neal Bailey (31)

    Low net - Sunrise: Dale Stevens (28)

    Low net player of the day: Tony Coffey (64)

    Low gross player of the day: Tanner Kraft (77)

    Crosswoods Women's League

    Wednesday, May 31

    The game of the day was pairs best gross and partner best net.

    First place: Ann Schrupp and Judy Nicholas.

    Second place: Tracy Nelson and Beryl Roe.

    Third place: Sue Mitsch and Georgie Ashlin

    Individual low gross goes to Ann Schrupp.

    Individual low net: Lila Kersey

    Birdie: Michele Kohler (No. 6)

    Chip-in: Tracy Nelson (No. 4)

    Cragun's Ladies League

    We had a 44 ladies show up in the colder temps tonight. We had a scramble and riddle night. So every hole had a riddle that the groups had to solve.

    Winning the team scramble was: Kari Anderson, Rachel Martin, Heather Carey and Susan Goll with a score of 34 (two under par).

    We had 2 teams get 7 out of 9 riddles correct.

    Team 1: Rhonda Mareck, Sara Simon, Sarah Swenson, Karen Fultz and Dawn Evans.

    Team 2: Connie Tisdale, Georgette Lewis and Joni Gutknecht.

    Whitefish Men's League

    Tuesday, May 30

    First place: Paul Schmidt, Tom Boyce, Fred Skog and Robert Jones.

    Second place: Roger Jenson, Jim Rauenhorst and Gordy Fischer.

    Third place: John Farrell, Keith Bettes and Mike Einan.

    Long Putt No. 8: Mike Rancour.

    Long Putt No. 15: Dick Hansen.

    Closest to the Pin No. 6: Keith Bettes.

    Whitefish Women's 18-Hole League

    Wednesday, May 31

    The first Place team of Marguerite Baker, Connie Weber, Betsy Otteson and Judy Eastwood had a game net score of 126.

    The second place team of Nancy Einan, Shari Loechler, Joan Kantos and Nancy McEnroe had a game net score of 127 and the third place team of Diane Giefer, Nancy Schmidt, Virginia Sitzer and Patty Putter had a game net score of 128.

    Low net for the day belonged to Cheryl Stansfield with a 68.

    There were only two birdies recorded, one by Enga Wodziak on No. 4 and one by Pat McKee on No. 12.

    We had three chip ins, one by Katie Deegs on No. 4, Maxine Riches on No. 7 and Mary Kay Kendall on No. 17.

    Whitefish Women's 9-Hole League

    Wednesday May 31, 2017

    Best ball

    First place: Pat Montgomery, Carol Lindahl, Judy Thomas, Leisha Tietz (28)

    Second place: Sue Farrell, Kathy Larson, Kathy Keeling, blind draw (29)

    Individual low net: Leisha Tietz (30)

    Emily Greens Leagues

    Tuesday Morning Men's League

    First place: Don Atwater, Dave Schwarz, Bill Dehnert, and Jim Schallman

    Second place: Dick Blevins, Dick Hubbard, Bill Boyd, and Don Rodi

    Third place: Larry Wickstrom, Craig Larson, Barry Knox and Tom Walker

    Closest to the Pin No. 1: Dick Blevins

    Longest Putt No. 5: Dick Blevins

    Chip-ins: Gary Nelson, Larry Wickstrom, and Charly Peterson

    Eagle: Dick Blevins

    Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

    First Place: Charlie Peterson, Jerry Hagel, Dick Blevins.

    Second Place: Bill Boyd, Paul Jensen, Bill Wrobelwski.

    Wednesday Evening Women's League

    Play Of The Day: Longest Drive (in the fairway) on No. 3

    Winners: Carol Germann, Donna Larson, Patsy Bernhjelm, Jane Mckinley, and Becky Guida.

    Thursday Morning Women's League

    Play Of The Day: First on the Green on No. 3

    Winners: Karla Blevins, Linda Machen, Barb Schewe, and Nancy Kruse

    Holes-in-one

    Tim Frank of Lino Lakes aced the 141-yard, par-3 sixth hole on the Pine Beach West course at Maddens Resort on Sunday, June 4. He was using a 9-iron.

    Cheryl Bontrager of Crosslake got a hole in one on Sunday, June 4, while golfing at Crosswoods Golf Course. The shot was made on High Noon course hole No. 6 (88 yards). She was using her 9-iron.

