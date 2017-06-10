Golf League Results - June 6, 2017

Second place - Sunrise: Jerry Martin, Tony Coffey, Rich Yeager, Gordy Wagner.

Second place - Sunset: Jerry Bourassa, Steve Laak, Dave Schrupp, Lyle Monson.

Closest to the pin: Dave Reier, Darrell Sykes, Gary Klatt, Steve Laak.

Longest putt: Gene Guthmueller, Darrell Sykes.

Low net - Sunrise: Casey McChesney (29)

Low net - Sunset: Gary Klatt (28)

Player of the day: Gary Klatt (60)

Low gross player: John Pribyl (78)

Thursday, June 1

First place - High Noon: Neal Bailey, Randy Kraft, Tanner Kraft, Darryl Thorvilson.

First place - Sunrise: Dale Stevens, Ed Kellogg, Chet Herrboldt, Jack Krasky.

Second place - High Noon: Steve Larkin, Gordy Wagner, Al Olson, Don Miller.

Second place - Sunrise: Gary Schroeder, Jim Fraser, David Barnes, Joe Smith.

Third place - High Noon: Gary Schroeder, Jim Fraser, David Barnes, Joe Smith.

Third place - Sunrise: Tony Coffey, Lenny Rau, Jerry Ekegren, Palmer Sorenson.

Closest to the pin: Dean Tenny, Lenny Rau, Al Olson, Ray Elie.

Longest putt: Gary Klatt, Pat McAlpine.

Low net - High Noon: Neal Bailey (31)

Low net - Sunrise: Dale Stevens (28)

Low net player of the day: Tony Coffey (64)

Low gross player of the day: Tanner Kraft (77)

Crosswoods Women's League

Wednesday, May 31

The game of the day was pairs best gross and partner best net.

First place: Ann Schrupp and Judy Nicholas.

Second place: Tracy Nelson and Beryl Roe.

Third place: Sue Mitsch and Georgie Ashlin

Individual low gross goes to Ann Schrupp.

Individual low net: Lila Kersey

Birdie: Michele Kohler (No. 6)

Chip-in: Tracy Nelson (No. 4)

Cragun's Ladies League

We had a 44 ladies show up in the colder temps tonight. We had a scramble and riddle night. So every hole had a riddle that the groups had to solve.

Winning the team scramble was: Kari Anderson, Rachel Martin, Heather Carey and Susan Goll with a score of 34 (two under par).

We had 2 teams get 7 out of 9 riddles correct.

Team 1: Rhonda Mareck, Sara Simon, Sarah Swenson, Karen Fultz and Dawn Evans.

Team 2: Connie Tisdale, Georgette Lewis and Joni Gutknecht.

Whitefish Men's League

Tuesday, May 30

First place: Paul Schmidt, Tom Boyce, Fred Skog and Robert Jones.

Second place: Roger Jenson, Jim Rauenhorst and Gordy Fischer.

Third place: John Farrell, Keith Bettes and Mike Einan.

Long Putt No. 8: Mike Rancour.

Long Putt No. 15: Dick Hansen.

Closest to the Pin No. 6: Keith Bettes.

Whitefish Women's 18-Hole League

Wednesday, May 31

The first Place team of Marguerite Baker, Connie Weber, Betsy Otteson and Judy Eastwood had a game net score of 126.

The second place team of Nancy Einan, Shari Loechler, Joan Kantos and Nancy McEnroe had a game net score of 127 and the third place team of Diane Giefer, Nancy Schmidt, Virginia Sitzer and Patty Putter had a game net score of 128.

Low net for the day belonged to Cheryl Stansfield with a 68.

There were only two birdies recorded, one by Enga Wodziak on No. 4 and one by Pat McKee on No. 12.

We had three chip ins, one by Katie Deegs on No. 4, Maxine Riches on No. 7 and Mary Kay Kendall on No. 17.

Whitefish Women's 9-Hole League

Wednesday May 31, 2017

Best ball

First place: Pat Montgomery, Carol Lindahl, Judy Thomas, Leisha Tietz (28)

Second place: Sue Farrell, Kathy Larson, Kathy Keeling, blind draw (29)

Individual low net: Leisha Tietz (30)

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men's League

First place: Don Atwater, Dave Schwarz, Bill Dehnert, and Jim Schallman

Second place: Dick Blevins, Dick Hubbard, Bill Boyd, and Don Rodi

Third place: Larry Wickstrom, Craig Larson, Barry Knox and Tom Walker

Closest to the Pin No. 1: Dick Blevins

Longest Putt No. 5: Dick Blevins

Chip-ins: Gary Nelson, Larry Wickstrom, and Charly Peterson

Eagle: Dick Blevins

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

First Place: Charlie Peterson, Jerry Hagel, Dick Blevins.

Second Place: Bill Boyd, Paul Jensen, Bill Wrobelwski.

Wednesday Evening Women's League

Play Of The Day: Longest Drive (in the fairway) on No. 3

Winners: Carol Germann, Donna Larson, Patsy Bernhjelm, Jane Mckinley, and Becky Guida.

Thursday Morning Women's League

Play Of The Day: First on the Green on No. 3

Winners: Karla Blevins, Linda Machen, Barb Schewe, and Nancy Kruse

Holes-in-one

Tim Frank of Lino Lakes aced the 141-yard, par-3 sixth hole on the Pine Beach West course at Maddens Resort on Sunday, June 4. He was using a 9-iron.

Cheryl Bontrager of Crosslake got a hole in one on Sunday, June 4, while golfing at Crosswoods Golf Course. The shot was made on High Noon course hole No. 6 (88 yards). She was using her 9-iron.