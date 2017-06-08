Nisswa Lightning win 20-0

The both drove in six runs and scored three times. Boland added a double while going 3-5 and Pederson finished 3-3 with a sacrifice fly. Tory Miller and Adam Hardy also homered and Morgan Shepherd and Sam Miller added doubles for the Lightning who saw nine of their 11 hits go for extra bases.

Scott Sand tossed six innings of two-hit shutout ball before giving the ball to Pederson for the final inning.

St. Mathias 0 2 2

Nisswa 20 11 0

(7 innings)

WP: Scott Sand. LP: Cody Meyer. 2B: N-Drew Boland, Morgan Shepherd, Sam MIller; SM-Evan Woitalla. HR: N-Boland 2, Chris Pederson 2, Adam Hardy, Tory Miller.