Outdoor Youth Expo set for June 10
The Lakeshore Conservation Club will host its outdoor youth expo from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
The espo is free to the public, and will include events like trap shooting, archery, fishing and bowfishing stations, duck house building, blue bird house building, face painting and more.
There will also be a drawing for any guns that have been donated for the youth, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. Must be present to win.
Raffle tickets are still available at $10 each.
The club will be closed on Saturday, and the rifle and pistol ranges will open at 3 p.m.