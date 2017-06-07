She finished with a two-day score of 158.

In the first round on Monday, June 5, Stone finished in the top spot with a 76 to tie for first place. She followed that with a round-two score of 82.

As a team, the Patriots finished in fifth place with a team score of 735. The top team and the top five individuals not on the winning team advance to the state tournament.

Anna Krieger shot an 86 on the first day and an 89 on the second for a score of 175 and a 14th-place finish.

Also contributing for the Patriots was Elly Johnson with a score of 196 and Maddie Pederson with a 211.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 651, 2-Crookston 671, 3-Perham 707, 4-Thief River Falls 733, 5-Pequot Lakes 735, 6-Park Rapids 738

Medalist: Ally Tiedemann (Crk) 156, Maddie Herzog (DL) - 156

Pequot Lakes results: Alex Stone 76-82—156, Elly Johnston 99-97—196, Hayden Boelter 105-107—212, Anna Krieger 86-89—175, Maddie Pederson 110-101—211, Lachlan Larson 127-119—246

Stone 1st at Subsections

Stone finished with a 77 during the South Subsection 8-2A tournament at Headwaters Golf Course on Wednesday, May 31.

The Patriots tied for second with Perham at 370, finishing behind Detroit Lakes, and will advance to the section tournament.

Also contributing for the Patriots was Elly Johnston with a 92, Hayden Boelter with a 98 and Anna Krieger with a 103.

The top three teams and the top six individuals not on those teams advance to the section.

Team qualifiers for section: 1-Detroit Lakes 326, 2-(t)-Pequot Lakes and Perham 370

Top five individuals: Alex Stone (PL) 77, Shelby Busker (DL) 78, Abby Schramel (DL) 80, Maddie Herzog (DL) 81, Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) 84

Individual medalist: Alex Stone (PL) 77

Pequot Lakes results: Elly Johnston 92, Hayden Boelter 98, Anna Krieger 103, Maddie Pederson 117, Lachlan Larson 120