The Pequot Lakes girls advance three individuals and three relays to the Class 1A state meet, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at Hamline University in St. Paul. Among the event winners were senior Chloe Bermel, the defending state 400-meter champion, who won Thursday's 400 dash in 58.82 seconds.

"The weather was finally on our side," girls coach Jana Lueck said. "The girls started out the meet with a win in the 4x800. They set the tone for the rest of the day. We qualified girls in six events, three of those are relays. We love our relays."

Sophomore Britt Kratochvil tied for first place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches while junior Addie Hubbard qualified for state in two events - finishing first in triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 2.25 inches, and placing second in the 300 hurdles in 48.35.

Relay winners for the Pequot Lakes girls were Bermel, Grace McGuire, Kristin Skog and Mirjana Ganley with a section meet record time of 1:45.10 in the 4x200; McGuire, Skog, Ganley and Bermel with 4:01.72 in the 4x400; and Olivia Lane, McGuire, Jannah Hall and Skog with 9:39.50 in the 4x800.

"We will have our work cut out for us this week at state," Lueck said. "There have been some excellent times put on the clock from other teams, which will make us compete at another level. As their coach, I couldn't be prouder of these girls and how the perform. They have grit and fierce competitiveness."

In the boys' meet, Pequot Lakes' junior Reid Pierzinski won the 110 and 300 hurdles and also qualified for state by standard in boys triple jump with a leap of 44-1. Patriot senior Tony Fitzer won the 3,200 run in 10:05.2 while the 4x400 relay of Pierzinski, Ben Nelson, Robbie Hendrickson and Cody Huss won with a meet record time of 3:25.76, and junior Addisoune Harrington was second in pole vault with a leap of 13-0.

"The guys are peaking at the right time on the season," boys coach Dave Guenther said. "Reid had a terrific day as did the guys on the 4x400 team breaking the section 6A record and the school record. Addy (Harrington) hit a personal best in the pole vault and qualified."

Top finishers for the Pine River-Backus boys was Nate Wosmek, seventh in the 110 hurdles in 16.49, and Josh Sweeney, ninth in the pole vault with a leap of 10-6. The top PR-B girl was Sidney Lodge, seventh in the 3,200 run in 12:55.09.

The top two individuals in each event, the top two relays and those qualifying by standard advance to state.

"We had a lot of guys that did so well and PR'ed in events but just did not make it to the big show," Guenther said. "It has been an honor working with this bunch of guys over the years. I'm gonna miss them. Overall, the guys have a chance to do well at state and turn in some good performances."

Boys' team scores: 1-Perham 92, 2-Pequot Lakes 70, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale 53, 5-Staples-Motley 42, 6-Ottertail Central (Battle Lake) 39, 7-Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 26, 8-Osakis 25.5, 9-Minnewaska 24, 10-Parkers Prairie 18, 11-Hillcrest Lutheran 16.5, 12-Upsala/Swanville 16, 13-Benson-KMS 14, 14-Melrose 11, 15-Sauk Centre, Breckenridge, Ashby and Pillager 8, 19-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7, 20-United North (Menahga/Sebeka) and West Central Area 6, 22-Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and Browerville 2, 25-Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 1

100 dash: 1-Konnor Stueve (W-DC) 11.4

200 dash: 1-Bereket Loer (W-DC) 23.65; 8-Joe Kieffer (PL) 24.39, 11-Cody Huss (PL) 24.51

400 dash: 1-Brett Jansen (B-H-V) 50.83, 5-Ben Nelson (PL) 53.08

800 run: 1-Jonathan Tostenson (Benson-KMS) 1:59.34; 7-Karl-Brine-Doyle (PL) 2:06.8

1,600 run: 1-Hunter Kjelshus (PER) 4:31.38; 8-Sam Person (PL) 4:56.59; 14-Jacob Tschida (PL) 5:14.52

3,200 run: 1-Tony Fitzer (PL) 10:05.02; 9-Marty Fitzer (PL) 10:46.32

110 hurdles: 1-Reid Pierzinski (PL) 15.28; 7-Nate Wosmek (PR-B) 16.49

300 hurdles: 1-Pierzinski (PL) 39.67; 9-Brooks Anderson (PL) 43.96; 10-Wosmek (PR-B) 44.06

4x100 relay: 1-Wadena-DC 44:53; 4-Pequot Lakes (Gage Westlund, Robbie Hendrickson, Joe Keiffer, Bode Magnuson) 45.55

4x200 relay: 1-Wadena-DC 1:31.49; 4-Pequot Lakes (Nelson, Westlund, Hendrickson, Huss) 1:33.44

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes (Nelson, Huss, Hendrickson, Pierzinski) 3:25.76

4x800 relay: 1-Hillcrest Lutheran 8:17.29

High jump: 1-Eric VanErp (Ottertail Central) 6-3; 9-Westlund (PL) 5-7

Pole vault: 1-Max Giza (S-M) 13-6; 2-Addisoune Harrington (PL) 13-0; 6-Jayden Benzick (PL) 11-6; 9-Josh Sweeney (PR-B) 10-6

Long jump: 1-VanErp (OC) 21-9.75; 7-Nelson (PL) 20-3.75; 13-Carter Sjoblad (PL) 17-10.5

Triple jump: 1-VanErp (OC) 46-1; 3-Pierzinski (PL) 44-1

Shot put: 1-Samuel Moore (B-H-V) 57-11.5; 6-Chris Foster (PL) 44-4

Discus: 1-Moore (B-H-V) 174-5; 4-Jack White (PL) 129-6

Girls' team scores: 1-Perham 108, 2-Pequot Lakes 96, 3-Minnewaska 57, 4-Osakis 56, 5-Morris/C-A 52, 6-Long Prairie-GE 38, 7-Pillager 32, 8-Staples-Motley 27, 9-Wadena-DC 22, 10-Ashby 16, 11-Melrose and Upsala/Swanville 9, 13-United North 8, 14-Sauk Centre 7, 15-Ottertail Central, Benson-KMS, Ortonville 5, 18-Belgrade-BE 4, 19-Breckenridge and B-H-V 1

100 dash: 1-Lizzy LaFond (PER) 12.97

200 dash: 1-Mariah Beckius (MIN) 26.74

400 dash: 1-Chloe Bermel (PL) 58.82

800 run: 1-Ellie Danielson (MIN) 2:20.15; 4-Cassidy Chaney (PL) 2:23.88; 10-Olivia Lane (PL) 2:32.22

1,600 run: 1-Brynnan Covington (PER) 5:13.89; 9-Carly Chaney (PL) 5:49.42

3,200 run: 1-Covington (PER) 11:48.31; 7-Sidney Lodge (PR-B) 12:55.09; 8-Carly Chaney (PL) 13:00.85

100 hurdles: 1-Millie Klefsaas (S-M) 17.66; 3-Ashley Kosloski (PL) 16.98

300 hurdles: 1-Midori Soderberg (Morris) 48.06; Addie Hubbard (PL) 48.35; 4-Karli Skog (PL) 49.39; 13-Olivia Adkins (PR-B) 52.17

4x100 relay: 1-Perham 51:06; 5-Pequot Lakes (Mirjana Ganley, Ella Pfeiffer, Whitney Fink, Ashley Kosloski) 53.16

4x200 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes (Bermel, Grace McGuire, Kristin Skog and Mirjana Ganley) 1:45.10

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes (McGuire, Skog, Ganley, Bermel ) 4:01.72

4x800 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes (Lane, McGuire, Jannah Hall and Skog) 9:39.50; PR-B (Emma Templeton, Claire Dahl, Shelby Adkins, Lodge) 10:56.99

High jump: 1-Britt Kratochvil (PL), Abigail Ecker (LP/GE), Julia Johnson (PIL) and Danielson (MIN) 5-2

Pole vault: 1-Klefsaas (S-M) 11-4; 8-Alyssa Golden (PL) 8-4

Long jump: 1-Johnson (PIL) 16-8.25; 3-Hubbard (PL) 16-2.25

Triple jump: 1-Hubbard (PL) 36-2.25; 10-Alyssa Golden (PL) 31-5.5

Shot put: 1-Jessica Bliese (Osakis) 39-11.5; 4-Desera Engholm (PL) 36-10

Discus: 1-Leah Muer (PER) 121-7; 3-Engholm (PL) 111-1.5