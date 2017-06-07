Baseball: Five Patriots named to all-conference team

Among those players was senior Ethan Lehman, who batted .452 and was 4-0 on the mound with a 0.78 ERA.

Also earning all-conference honors were junior Zach Sjoblad, who hit .438 with a home run; sophomore Tyler Manley, who hit .483 with a home run; sophomore Marcus Klein, who hit .560 and sophomore Austin Meister, who hit .300 and was 4-0 on the mound with a 2.22 ERA.

Junior Devan Psyck, who had a batting average of .300, earned an all-conference honorable mention.