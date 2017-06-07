Brasel, a senior, fired a 79 Thursday for a 161 total that placed him second on the leaderboard behind medalist Joe Stetz of Pelican Rapids who came in at 158.

Raph was just one stroke behind, tying for third with a score of 162.

As a team, PR-B was just five strokes out of a state tournament berth, finishing in second place with a score 690.

The championship team and the next five individuals not on that team advance.

The state tournament will take place in Becker on June 13 and 14.

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 685, 2-Pine River-Backus 690, 3-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 716, 4-Pelican Rapids 728

Individual medalist: Joe Stetz (Pel Rpds)76-82--158

Pine River-Backus results: 2-Nate Brasel 82-79--161, 3-Brady Raph 82-80--162, Keenan Dahl 92-84--176, Tyler DeGrote 95-96--191, Beau Broom 99-103--202, Troy Staples 103-107--210