Tigers' season ends against Braham

Miah Hansen took the loss as pitcher going six innings with 11 strikeouts, four walks, and giving up 10 hits. Lindsey Tulenchik led the Tigers at bat going 2-4 with two RBIs.

"Going into next year anything can happen, and I am very excited," commented Tulenchik. "We need to focus on eliminating the errors and hitting the ball. We can do it, We are so capable."

Also getting hits for the Tigers were Jada Olivier with a triple and one RBI and Bailey Wynn going 1-2.

PR-Backus 4 4 4

Braham 11 10 1

WP: Emily Lindquist. LP: Miah Hansen. 3B: PRB-Jada Olivier. Overall: PRB finishes 19-7.