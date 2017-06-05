Basketball, Football clinics offered at PR-B

• Fundamental Basketball Camp: 8:30-10 a.m. June 12, 14 and 16, Pine River-Backus School Performance Gym. Fee: $15.

Learn the fundamentals of basketball coached by coaches Randy Schwegel, Tucker Sheley and Dave Endicott.

• Prairie Fire Children's Theatre "Peter Pan": Auditions will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, June 19. Practices will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, June 20-22, and 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, June 23.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 on the Pine River-Backus School Commons stage.

Fee: $25 per student with $20 per additional child in the same family.

• Football Skills Clinic: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 24 and 25, Pine River-Backus School practice field. Fee: $10. Pre-registration is required by July 3 for a "Tiger Football" T-shirt.

This clinic is for any students entering grades three through seven. This is a non-padded, non-contact clinic that will have everyone learn basic skills for all offensive and defensive positions.

Camp coaches will include current PR-B High School coaches and athletes. Instructor will be Coach Tom Demars.