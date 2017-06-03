Weather Forecast

    Golf Results

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:30 a.m.

    Crosswoods Men's League

    Tuesday, May 23

    First place - Sunrise: Dave Branum, Pat McAlpine, Marty Appel, Dave Oleson.

    First place - High Noon: Dave Schrupp, Lenny Rau, Daryl Anderson, Bill Herrick.

    Second place - Sunrise: Roger Coult, Don Miller, Jay Wiltrout, John Antos.

    Second place - High Noon: Don Jacobson, Gene Guthmueller, Al Olson, Gary Villella.

    Closest to the pin: Roger Coult, Lloyd Brogger, Lenny Rau, Dick Sletten.

    Long putt: Dave Schrupp, Joe Smith.

    Individual low net - Sunrise: Jay Wiltrout (29).

    Individual low net - Sunset: Al Olson (30)

    Player of the day: Al Olson (65)

    Lowest gross round: Randy Kraft (81)

    Thursday, May 25

    First place - Sunset: Al Olson, Bob Johnson, Dave Branum, Gordy Wagner.

    First place - High Noon: Ray Elie, Rich Yeager, Mic Tschida, Don Christner.

    Second place - Sunset: Don Miller, Jay Wiltrout, Gene Guthmueller, Wayne Henquinet.

    Second place - High Noon: Pat Lawrence, John Jensen, Gary Willella, Gary Schroeder.

    Closest to the pin: Dale Edelson, John Pribyl, Bill Herrick, Chuck Hamilton.

    Longest putt: Tom Endres, Troy Christner.

    Individual low net - Sunset: Darrell Sykes (28)

    Individual low net - High Noon: Jim Mateyka (33)

    Player of the day: Darrell Sykes (62)

    Lowest gross round: Randy Kraft (77)

    Crosswoods Women's League

    18-Hole League - May 15

    First place: Beryl Roe, Roseann Stans and Carol Lovro.

    Second place: Jackie Tenney, Sandra Melberg and Karen Appel.

    Third place: Sue Mitsch, Michele Kohler and Marlene Miller.

    Birdies: Ardis Thompson, Ann Schrupp and Sandy Melberg.

    Chip-in: Sandy Melberg

    Low net: Lila Kersey.

    Low gross: Tracy Nelson.

    9-Hole League - May 17

    First place: Ardis Thompson, Reneé Aden, Thelma Williams and Eileen Springer.

    Second place: Ann Schrupp, Sandy Melberg, Cincy Vanhorn and Marlene Miller.

    Low gross: Tracy Nelson.

    Low net: Marlene Miller.

    9-Hole League - May 24

    First place: Tracy Nelson, Jackie Tenney, Lila Kersey and Roseann Stans.

    Second place: Reneé Aden, Michele Kohler, Jan McChesney and Marlene Miller.

    Low gross: Tracy Nelson.

    Low net: Reneé Aden.

    Birdies: Georgi Ashlin (2)

    Chip-in: Judy Nicholas.

    Cragun's Women's League

    Tuesday, May 23

    Contest winners are as followed:

    The Dutch Legacy: Long putt on Hole No. 1 was Kathy Fore.

    Par 3 Course:

    Closest to pin on hole No. 2 was Bonnie Brandon.

    Longest putt on hole No. 1 was Terry Schroeder.

    Whitefish Women's League

    18-Hole League - Wednesday, May 24

    First place: Cathy Munger, Diane Giefer, Joan Kantos and Judy Eastwood.

    Second place (tie): Helen McGrath, Susan Finley, Cheryl Stansfield and a blind draw. Patty Kline, Barb Holubar, Nancy Einan, and Ginnie Sitzer. Rox Thompson, Enga Wodziak, Carol Germann and a blind draw.

    Low net (three-way tie): Barb Holubar, Joan Kantos, and Mimi Swanson.

    Birdies: Patty Kline, Cathy Munger, Kaleva, Enger, Stensby and McEnroe.

    Chip-in: Carol Germann (2).

    9-Hole League - Wednesday, May 24

    First Place: Sue Farrell

    Second Place: Claudia Zellmer

    Third Place: Bev Ogren, Sue Beilfuss

    Low net: Karen Lobben (28)

    Emily Greens Leagues

    Tuesday Morning Men's League

    First place: John Harris, Bill Boyd, Jack Anderson, and Barry Knox

    Second place: Al Schewe, Tom Walker, Par O'Conner, and Jack Helmen

    Third place: Bruce nelson, Larry Wickstrom, Craig Larson, and Ernie Morreim

    Closest to the Pin No. 1: Bill Wroblewski

    Closest Second Shot No. 3: Don Atwater

    Longest Putt No. 5: Elmer Johnson

    Closest Second Shot No. 9: Milt Beyer

    Chip-ins: Jack Anderson and Barry Knox

    Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

    First Place: Charlie Peterson, Al Schewe, Larry Wickstrom, and Craig Larson

    Second Place: Pat O'Conner, Bill Boyd, Milt Beyer, and Bill Dehnert

    Wednesday Evening Women's League

    Play Of The Day: Highest Total Putts on No. 5

    Winners: Carol Germann, Mary Patterson, Marianne Auge, Donna Larson, Mary Schreier, Patsy Bernhjelm, Shirley Midthun, Kathy Pfaff, Marlene Brannan and Jan Jurek

    Birdies: Kathy Pfaff

    Thursday Morning Women's League

    Play Of The Day: Longest Drive on No. 5 in the Fairway

    Winners: Rita Teresi, Patsy Bernhjelm, and Nancy Kruse

