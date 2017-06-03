Golf Results

Second place - Sunrise: Roger Coult, Don Miller, Jay Wiltrout, John Antos.

Second place - High Noon: Don Jacobson, Gene Guthmueller, Al Olson, Gary Villella.

Closest to the pin: Roger Coult, Lloyd Brogger, Lenny Rau, Dick Sletten.

Long putt: Dave Schrupp, Joe Smith.

Individual low net - Sunrise: Jay Wiltrout (29).

Individual low net - Sunset: Al Olson (30)

Player of the day: Al Olson (65)

Lowest gross round: Randy Kraft (81)

Thursday, May 25

First place - Sunset: Al Olson, Bob Johnson, Dave Branum, Gordy Wagner.

First place - High Noon: Ray Elie, Rich Yeager, Mic Tschida, Don Christner.

Second place - Sunset: Don Miller, Jay Wiltrout, Gene Guthmueller, Wayne Henquinet.

Second place - High Noon: Pat Lawrence, John Jensen, Gary Willella, Gary Schroeder.

Closest to the pin: Dale Edelson, John Pribyl, Bill Herrick, Chuck Hamilton.

Longest putt: Tom Endres, Troy Christner.

Individual low net - Sunset: Darrell Sykes (28)

Individual low net - High Noon: Jim Mateyka (33)

Player of the day: Darrell Sykes (62)

Lowest gross round: Randy Kraft (77)

Crosswoods Women's League

18-Hole League - May 15

First place: Beryl Roe, Roseann Stans and Carol Lovro.

Second place: Jackie Tenney, Sandra Melberg and Karen Appel.

Third place: Sue Mitsch, Michele Kohler and Marlene Miller.

Birdies: Ardis Thompson, Ann Schrupp and Sandy Melberg.

Chip-in: Sandy Melberg

Low net: Lila Kersey.

Low gross: Tracy Nelson.

9-Hole League - May 17

First place: Ardis Thompson, Reneé Aden, Thelma Williams and Eileen Springer.

Second place: Ann Schrupp, Sandy Melberg, Cincy Vanhorn and Marlene Miller.

Low gross: Tracy Nelson.

Low net: Marlene Miller.

9-Hole League - May 24

First place: Tracy Nelson, Jackie Tenney, Lila Kersey and Roseann Stans.

Second place: Reneé Aden, Michele Kohler, Jan McChesney and Marlene Miller.

Low gross: Tracy Nelson.

Low net: Reneé Aden.

Birdies: Georgi Ashlin (2)

Chip-in: Judy Nicholas.

Cragun's Women's League

Tuesday, May 23

Contest winners are as followed:

The Dutch Legacy: Long putt on Hole No. 1 was Kathy Fore.

Par 3 Course:

Closest to pin on hole No. 2 was Bonnie Brandon.

Longest putt on hole No. 1 was Terry Schroeder.

Whitefish Women's League

18-Hole League - Wednesday, May 24

First place: Cathy Munger, Diane Giefer, Joan Kantos and Judy Eastwood.

Second place (tie): Helen McGrath, Susan Finley, Cheryl Stansfield and a blind draw. Patty Kline, Barb Holubar, Nancy Einan, and Ginnie Sitzer. Rox Thompson, Enga Wodziak, Carol Germann and a blind draw.

Low net (three-way tie): Barb Holubar, Joan Kantos, and Mimi Swanson.

Birdies: Patty Kline, Cathy Munger, Kaleva, Enger, Stensby and McEnroe.

Chip-in: Carol Germann (2).

9-Hole League - Wednesday, May 24

First Place: Sue Farrell

Second Place: Claudia Zellmer

Third Place: Bev Ogren, Sue Beilfuss

Low net: Karen Lobben (28)

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men's League

First place: John Harris, Bill Boyd, Jack Anderson, and Barry Knox

Second place: Al Schewe, Tom Walker, Par O'Conner, and Jack Helmen

Third place: Bruce nelson, Larry Wickstrom, Craig Larson, and Ernie Morreim

Closest to the Pin No. 1: Bill Wroblewski

Closest Second Shot No. 3: Don Atwater

Longest Putt No. 5: Elmer Johnson

Closest Second Shot No. 9: Milt Beyer

Chip-ins: Jack Anderson and Barry Knox

Tuesday Morning Back 9 League

First Place: Charlie Peterson, Al Schewe, Larry Wickstrom, and Craig Larson

Second Place: Pat O'Conner, Bill Boyd, Milt Beyer, and Bill Dehnert

Wednesday Evening Women's League

Play Of The Day: Highest Total Putts on No. 5

Winners: Carol Germann, Mary Patterson, Marianne Auge, Donna Larson, Mary Schreier, Patsy Bernhjelm, Shirley Midthun, Kathy Pfaff, Marlene Brannan and Jan Jurek

Birdies: Kathy Pfaff

Thursday Morning Women's League

Play Of The Day: Longest Drive on No. 5 in the Fairway

Winners: Rita Teresi, Patsy Bernhjelm, and Nancy Kruse