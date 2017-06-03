Golf Results
Crosswoods Men's League
Tuesday, May 23
First place - Sunrise: Dave Branum, Pat McAlpine, Marty Appel, Dave Oleson.
First place - High Noon: Dave Schrupp, Lenny Rau, Daryl Anderson, Bill Herrick.
Second place - Sunrise: Roger Coult, Don Miller, Jay Wiltrout, John Antos.
Second place - High Noon: Don Jacobson, Gene Guthmueller, Al Olson, Gary Villella.
Closest to the pin: Roger Coult, Lloyd Brogger, Lenny Rau, Dick Sletten.
Long putt: Dave Schrupp, Joe Smith.
Individual low net - Sunrise: Jay Wiltrout (29).
Individual low net - Sunset: Al Olson (30)
Player of the day: Al Olson (65)
Lowest gross round: Randy Kraft (81)
Thursday, May 25
First place - Sunset: Al Olson, Bob Johnson, Dave Branum, Gordy Wagner.
First place - High Noon: Ray Elie, Rich Yeager, Mic Tschida, Don Christner.
Second place - Sunset: Don Miller, Jay Wiltrout, Gene Guthmueller, Wayne Henquinet.
Second place - High Noon: Pat Lawrence, John Jensen, Gary Willella, Gary Schroeder.
Closest to the pin: Dale Edelson, John Pribyl, Bill Herrick, Chuck Hamilton.
Longest putt: Tom Endres, Troy Christner.
Individual low net - Sunset: Darrell Sykes (28)
Individual low net - High Noon: Jim Mateyka (33)
Player of the day: Darrell Sykes (62)
Lowest gross round: Randy Kraft (77)
Crosswoods Women's League
18-Hole League - May 15
First place: Beryl Roe, Roseann Stans and Carol Lovro.
Second place: Jackie Tenney, Sandra Melberg and Karen Appel.
Third place: Sue Mitsch, Michele Kohler and Marlene Miller.
Birdies: Ardis Thompson, Ann Schrupp and Sandy Melberg.
Chip-in: Sandy Melberg
Low net: Lila Kersey.
Low gross: Tracy Nelson.
9-Hole League - May 17
First place: Ardis Thompson, Reneé Aden, Thelma Williams and Eileen Springer.
Second place: Ann Schrupp, Sandy Melberg, Cincy Vanhorn and Marlene Miller.
Low gross: Tracy Nelson.
Low net: Marlene Miller.
9-Hole League - May 24
First place: Tracy Nelson, Jackie Tenney, Lila Kersey and Roseann Stans.
Second place: Reneé Aden, Michele Kohler, Jan McChesney and Marlene Miller.
Low gross: Tracy Nelson.
Low net: Reneé Aden.
Birdies: Georgi Ashlin (2)
Chip-in: Judy Nicholas.
Cragun's Women's League
Tuesday, May 23
Contest winners are as followed:
The Dutch Legacy: Long putt on Hole No. 1 was Kathy Fore.
Par 3 Course:
Closest to pin on hole No. 2 was Bonnie Brandon.
Longest putt on hole No. 1 was Terry Schroeder.
Whitefish Women's League
18-Hole League - Wednesday, May 24
First place: Cathy Munger, Diane Giefer, Joan Kantos and Judy Eastwood.
Second place (tie): Helen McGrath, Susan Finley, Cheryl Stansfield and a blind draw. Patty Kline, Barb Holubar, Nancy Einan, and Ginnie Sitzer. Rox Thompson, Enga Wodziak, Carol Germann and a blind draw.
Low net (three-way tie): Barb Holubar, Joan Kantos, and Mimi Swanson.
Birdies: Patty Kline, Cathy Munger, Kaleva, Enger, Stensby and McEnroe.
Chip-in: Carol Germann (2).
9-Hole League - Wednesday, May 24
First Place: Sue Farrell
Second Place: Claudia Zellmer
Third Place: Bev Ogren, Sue Beilfuss
Low net: Karen Lobben (28)
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men's League
First place: John Harris, Bill Boyd, Jack Anderson, and Barry Knox
Second place: Al Schewe, Tom Walker, Par O'Conner, and Jack Helmen
Third place: Bruce nelson, Larry Wickstrom, Craig Larson, and Ernie Morreim
Closest to the Pin No. 1: Bill Wroblewski
Closest Second Shot No. 3: Don Atwater
Longest Putt No. 5: Elmer Johnson
Closest Second Shot No. 9: Milt Beyer
Chip-ins: Jack Anderson and Barry Knox
Tuesday Morning Back 9 League
First Place: Charlie Peterson, Al Schewe, Larry Wickstrom, and Craig Larson
Second Place: Pat O'Conner, Bill Boyd, Milt Beyer, and Bill Dehnert
Wednesday Evening Women's League
Play Of The Day: Highest Total Putts on No. 5
Winners: Carol Germann, Mary Patterson, Marianne Auge, Donna Larson, Mary Schreier, Patsy Bernhjelm, Shirley Midthun, Kathy Pfaff, Marlene Brannan and Jan Jurek
Birdies: Kathy Pfaff
Thursday Morning Women's League
Play Of The Day: Longest Drive on No. 5 in the Fairway
Winners: Rita Teresi, Patsy Bernhjelm, and Nancy Kruse