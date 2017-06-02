Patriot trap team takes conference crown

The Patriots had 20 team members shoot a score of 40 or better. Hunter Ebnet was again the top gun, breaking 47 of 50 targets including a 25 straight. The top girl for the Patriots was senior Mariah Bailey with a 42, closely followed by Addie Pierson (41) and Jordan Goddard (39). Other Others scoring 40 or better included Dalton Ebnet and Dawson Rickard with 46; Jordan Carpenter with 45; Aaron Washburn with 44; Jack Keiffer, Joe Keiffer, Collin Stattelman and Brady Wolkenhauer with 43; Matthew Fabian, Brock Andrews, Braden Holmes with 42; Reid Pierzinski, Jake Johnson, Addie Pierson, Brandon Lee and Kameron Lee with 41; and Hunter Hoffbeck and Cole Kaneski with 40.

Pequot Lakes has six boys in the Top 25 in the conference - Hunter Ebnet (23.10 average) Pierzinski, Stattelman, Wolkenhauer, Carpenter and Dalton Ebnet.

All six Lady Patriots are also in the Top 25 for Females - Bailey (19.10 average), Pierson, Goddard, Kiana Thompson, Kylie Wolkenhauer and Haleigh Salvevold.

The Patriots now travel to Alexandria to take part in the world's largest trap shooting tournament on June 16. The event is a qualifier for the state tournament, which will take place on Saturday, June 24, at the Minneapolis Gun Club.