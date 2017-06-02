CCS shooters finish second in conference

Eighth-grader Bryce Fabian was the top shot for Crosslake, hitting 48 of 50 targets.

David Schroeder and Christian Tappe ended the season ranked among the top 25 male shooters in the conference. Schroeder is also ranked among the top 100 shooters in the state.

Maddie Pettit, Sydney Dorion, Jessica Fabian, Autumn Dingman, Mia Wolter and Annika Wiczek are all ranked among the top 25 female shooters in the conference.