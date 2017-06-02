Dan-ecdotes: PR-B's Riewer earns 300th win

Riewer has spent the past three seasons as the coach of the Tigers - winning the Upper Mississippi Conference championship in each of those seasons. Before that, he spent 18 seasons as head coach of the Dassel-Cokato Saints, amassing a record of 245-154 and earning two state tournament appearances. He added another state tournament as the coach of the Tigers in the spring of 2016.

However, his coaching record doesn't mean as much to him as the time he has spent with his athletes and coaching staff and the relationships he has built in his career.

"It is a number. It means I have coached a long time. A lot of people help you achieve a goal like that ... It just means I got to start coaching at a young age, probably before I was ready to be a coach."

He credits four things to his success on the diamond: great pitching, great players, two great schools and strong community support.

"You get too much credit when you win at times in our profession, and too much blame when you don't," Riewer said. "You are only as good as what you have to work with. Our job is to take what we are given and make them the best players and team we can make them over the course of a season. You create a winning culture over time. It doesn't happen overnight ... If you coach long enough you will have the opportunity to win a lot of games."

He also credits his assistant coaches Travis Hoffarth and Shaun Howard for the work they do, as well former PR-B coach Jason Roepke for leaving him with a "quality program," but most of the credit goes to his athletes.

"I give the girls a lot of credit," he said. "We hit every morning before school. That is an option. I don't make it mandatory, but you would be amazed how many girls come out to hit every morning. I don't know if we are better hitters because of it, but it is bringing them together and we have more camaraderie because of it."

Though his 300th victory is something he is proud of, he feels a greater sense of accomplishment in having his athletes buy into his coaching philosophy know that he cares about them as individuals.

"A lot of people will say success is wins and losses, but I like to think it is just improving from the start of the season to the end of the season," Riewer said. "What the kids become when they graduate from high school, that is the success. If they can speak highly of you after they are done playing, that is a success.

"I am very fortunate to be the coach at Pine River-Backus. It has turned out to be the best thing to ever happen to me."