Teddy Bridgewater throws with Vikings QBs as rehab continues

“He ain’t got no sweat on his body,” Bridgewater said on the field. “He ain’t working.”

Meanwhile, Bridgewater was breaking a sweat as he continues his rehabilitation from last August’s horrific knee injury.

Bridgewater has not been cleared to practice, but he threw with other quarterbacks during position drills Wednesday and worked on the side wearing a resistance band held and pulled by assistant athletic trainer Tom Hunkele.

While Bridgewater participated in OTAs last week, Wednesday marked the first time the media he has seen him on the field since Aug. 30, when he suffered a torn left ACL and dislocated knee in practice and was lost for the season.

“He’s one of the leaders in our locker room, so having him out here is definitely motivation to everybody,” said Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs. “It’s inspiring to see a guy back out here giving it everything he’s got, rehabbing and training real hard. Seeing him out here is definitely an added inspiration.”

Bridgewater threw a number of crisp passes to Diggs and other receivers. Some of his tosses were longer than 20 yards.

While working with the resistance band held by Hunkele, Bridgewater did some dropbacks and light running.

“He’s always just had a great mind-set toward his rehab,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “You can tell he’s getting better every day.”

Bridgewater has not spoken to the media since his injury. The Vikings have not put a timetable on when he will be cleared to practice.