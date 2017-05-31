Cook scored 20 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons for Florida State. Shortly before his deal was announced, he talked about having a knack for finding the end zone.

“If a guy is chasing me, I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do,” Cook said after an organized team activities session. “That’s been my mentality when I step on the field every time. Guy chasing me, got to get to the end zone.”

There is no tackling during OTAs, but Cook has had several impressive bursts through holes and has been effective catching passes out of the backfield.

“He’s really fun to watch,” said tight end Kyle Rudolph. “You can tell why he had so much success at Florida State. He’s a special runner, and he’s a guy who has great vision and always seems to make the right cut.”

Cook is a potential replacement for Adrian Peterson, who was not brought back as a free agent and eventually signed with the New Orleans. However, the competition doesn’t figure to heat up until training camp.

Latavius Murray, the other top contender to start at running back, will miss all of spring drills following ankle surgery in March. For now, he’s been keeping an eye on Cook.

“He looks really good,” Murray said. “Quick. Shifty. He’s a solid kid with some good size on him. … His vision is great. He has some quickness. … I think it’s going to be great competition.”

The Vikings signed five draft choices last week and five more Tuesday.

Cook has practiced with the Vikings under an injury protection agreement signed before the May 5-7 rookie minicamp. He looked good that weekend and has continued to have success since taking the field with veterans last week for the start of OTAs.

Still, Cook said making progress as a rookie hasn’t been easy. He pointed to learning the playbook and to the speed of the game.

“My rookie moment was coming from with the rookies (at the minicamp) and getting thrown in there with the vets and seeing how quick the holes close and just seeing how fast the linebackers are and the secondary,” Cook said. “Everybody is fast; everybody is big and fast at this level.”

It’s been a whirlwind for Cook, 21, since he joined the Vikings. He said Terence Newman, 38, the team’s oldest player, has been helpful in giving guidance.

“I’m a locker away from Terence Newman, and he has conversations with me every day about ball, everything,” Cook said. “They really embrace the rookies here and do a good job of making us feel comfortable.”

Newman is entering his 15th NFL season. With Cook getting ready for his first, he said Newman has offered simple advice.

“He just says have fun and enjoy it because it goes by real fast,” Cook said.