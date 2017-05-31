Patriots 19th at Brainerd Invite

The Warriors won Invitational with a 301 total while Pequot Lakes finished with 375.

Tangen was followed by teammate Luke Tangen's score of 94, as well as a 98 from both Hunter Nybakken and Cooper Hiles.

Pequot Lakes was scheduled to compete in the South Subsection 8-2A meet on Wednesday, May 31, at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids.

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 301, 2-Moorhead 303, 3-Waconia 305, 4-Chanhassen 311, 5-Eastview 322, 6-Buffalo 323, 7-Forest Lake 324, 8-Melrose 327, 9-Willmar 328, 10-Prior Lake 330, 11-Mahtomedi 331, 12-Owatonna 335, 13-Becker 335, 14-Bemidji 337, 15-St. Cloud Tech 337, 16-St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids 351, 17-Grand Rapids 355, 18-East Ridge 372, 19-Pequot Lakes 375, 20-Holy Angels 380, 21-Zimmerman 391

Individual medalist: Blake Schuler (Waconia) 70

Pequot Lakes results: Max Tangen 85, Luke Tangen 94, Ben Golden 102, Hunter Nybakken 98, Wyatt Fink 102, Cooper Hiles 98

Patriots 17th at Legacy

On Wednesday, May 24, Pequot Lakes finished 17th with a team total of 376 at the Brainerd Warrior Invite at Cragun's Legacy Courses.

Tangen led the Patriots with an 83 while teammate Henry Neva shot an 86, a score that included a 10 on the par-4 14th hole.

Team scores: 1-Chaska 297, 2-Moorhead 309, 3-Mounds View 312, 4-Brainerd 315, 5-Chanhassen 318, 6-Sartell 320, 7-Eastview 322, 8-Woodbury 327, 9-Osseo 329, 10-Elk River 332, 11-Rosemount 337, 12-Staples-Motley 340, 13-Robbinsdale Armstrong 341, 14-St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids 358, 15-Rocori 358, 16-Community Christian 373, 17-Pequot Lakes 376

Individual medalist: Lincoln Johnson (Chaska) 68

Pequot Lakes results: Max Tangen 83, Henry Neva 86, Tyler Seeling 100, Brodie Olson 107, Tyson Kramer 99, Hunter Nybakken 108