Patriots eliminated in losses to B-H-V, Osakis

On Wednesday, the Raiders scored two runs in the top of the first inning for a quick 2-0 lead, but the Patriots tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning on a double by Karlie Trottier and an RBI single by Alex Kotaska. However, the Patriots left the bases loaded.

The score remained tied at 2 until the top of the sixth inning, when the Raiders took a brief 3-2 lead only to see the Patriots score three runs in the bottom of the frame for a 5-3 lead. Ari Merta walked, Kenzie Nelson was hit by a pitch, Trottier got a two-run single and Kotaska hit a sacrifice-fly to left.

The Raiders would score two more in the seventh to tie it up at 5 and send the game into extra innings. Neither team scored in the eighth, but the Raiders hit five straight singles in the ninth for an 8-5 lead that they would not give up.

"We let one slip away on us and made a couple of mistakes," coach Bret Sergent said. "We left way too many runners on base and we couldn't come up with a big hit when we needed it."

Trottier went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Taya Salminen took the loss on the mound, striking out two batters and walking none, but surrendering 13 hits.

B-H/Verndale 8 13 2

Pequot Lakes 5 9 3

9 innings

WP: Jordan Carr. LP: Taya Salminen. 2B: BHV-Mardi Ehrmantraut, PL-Karlie Trottier.

Osakis 8, PL 6

The Patriots were outhit in Thursday's game, tallying seven hits to their opponents nine.

"We just didn't get it done against Osakis and we had some better chances, but again we left too many runners on base," Sergent said.

Salminen took the loss again for the Patriots. Trottier was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, and both Bre Sewall and Salminen had two hits apiece for a Patriots team that finished the season with a 12-10 record.

"We didn't do bad for a team with only two seniors, so we have a lot of girls back that gained a lot of experience."

Pequot Lakes 6 7 3

Osakis 8 9 3

WP: Jaden. Klimek. LP: Taya Salminen. 2B: PL-Karlie Trottier. Overall: PL 12-10.