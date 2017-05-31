Baseball: Tigers fall to Hill City-Northland

The Tigers led 7-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh before the Storm rallied for three runs, culminating with a game-ending homer by Hill City leadoff hitter Lane Gerber..

Nick Ackerman went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He also struck out nine batters in a losing effort on the mound.

Zack Tulenchik was 2-4 with an RBI and Tim Bardeaux drove in two runs.

Hill City/Northland 9 8 3

Pine River-Backus 7 11 5

WP: Lane Gerber. LP: Zack Tulenchik. 2B: PRB-Ackerman, Wolske. Overall: PRB 11-8.