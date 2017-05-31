Baseball: Tigers fall to Hill City-Northland
A walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning handed the sixth-seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers baseball team a 9-7 loss to No. 3 Hill City-Northland Storm in the West Subsection 5-A tournament Thursday, May 25.
The Tigers led 7-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh before the Storm rallied for three runs, culminating with a game-ending homer by Hill City leadoff hitter Lane Gerber..
Nick Ackerman went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He also struck out nine batters in a losing effort on the mound.
Zack Tulenchik was 2-4 with an RBI and Tim Bardeaux drove in two runs.
Hill City/Northland 9 8 3
Pine River-Backus 7 11 5
WP: Lane Gerber. LP: Zack Tulenchik. 2B: PRB-Ackerman, Wolske. Overall: PRB 11-8.