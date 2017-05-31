Search
    Baseball: Tigers fall to Hill City-Northland

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 2:30 p.m.

    A walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning handed the sixth-seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers baseball team a 9-7 loss to No. 3 Hill City-Northland Storm in the West Subsection 5-A tournament Thursday, May 25.

    The Tigers led 7-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh before the Storm rallied for three runs, culminating with a game-ending homer by Hill City leadoff hitter Lane Gerber..

    Nick Ackerman went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He also struck out nine batters in a losing effort on the mound.

    Zack Tulenchik was 2-4 with an RBI and Tim Bardeaux drove in two runs.

    Hill City/Northland 9 8 3

    Pine River-Backus 7 11 5

    WP: Lane Gerber. LP: Zack Tulenchik. 2B: PRB-Ackerman, Wolske. Overall: PRB 11-8.

