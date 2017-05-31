Softball: Tigers stay alive in subsection playoffs

"I really believe we are capable of great things", commented third baseman Emma Mills. "We put in a lot of work from early mornings to late nights, we are all good athletes, good hitters, and good fielders, but we need to start with having the right mindset; confidence that what we are working for every day is going to happen in the game. We have to focus when we are playing in the field, there are a lot of simple mistakes that we make and those can't happen against good teams. We have to work on putting the ball in play as well when we are batting and force the other team to make plays because right now we are striking out too much. It's mental things for us right now, but we are completely capable."

Mills had both of the hits for the Tigers going 2-for-2 with one double. Miah Hansen pitched four innings for six strikeouts and one walk. The Tigers also had four errors.

For the Tiger's fourth game that same night, they took on the Menahga Braves and managed to stay alive in playoffs and became the sub-section runner up by defeating the Braves 8-3. Hansen pitched seven innings for seven strikeouts, two walks, and seven hits. The Tigers also had seven hits including a triple by Hansen, and doubles by Bailey Wynn and Brandi McAllister. The Tigers finished with no errors in their win.

Game One

PR-Backus 0 2 4

Sebeka 10 10 1

(5 innings)

WP: Ava Rathke. LP: Miah Hansen. 2B: PRB-Emma Mills.

Game Two

PR-Backus 8 7 0

Menahga 3 7 3

WP: Miah Hansen. LP: Laura Schwartz. 2B: PRB-Bailey Wynn, Brandi McAllister. Overall: PRB 19-6.

Tigers 6, W-H-A 1

McAllister led the Tigers at bat going 2-3 with two RBIs as the Tigers defeated the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 6-1 for their second win of the playoffs. The Tigers had eight hits altogether including a double by Mills, Lindsey Tulenchik also went 2-3, and Hansen went 2-4 with one RBI. Hansen pitched seven innings for eight strikeouts, one walk, and four hits.

Walker-H-A 1 4 0

PR-Backus 6 8 2

WP: Miah Hansen.