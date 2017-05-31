Patriots eliminated by LP-GE

Pequot pitcher Ethan Lehman allowed just five hits in the game while striking out three.

The Thunder scored their two runs in the top of the first on three hits and a sacrifice-fly.

The Patriots' only run came in the bottom of the sixth when Lehman hits a one-out triple and later scored on Zach Sjoblad's RBI single.

The Patriots had few scoring chances, going three-up-three-down in the bottom of the seventh with the third out coming when Sam Pfeiffer flew out to deep center.

"(LP-GE pitcher Eric) Hinnenkamp was tough, and we didn't get many scoring chances," coach John Kotaska said. "We did have a very good season, but it would have been nice to still be playing."

The Patriots end the season with a 12-8 record.

Long Prairie-GE 2 5 1

Pequot Lakes 1 2 2

WP: Eric Hinnenkamp. LP: Ethan Lehman. Overall: PL finishes 12-8.

W-H-A 8, Pequot Lakes 3

The Patriots dropped their regular-season finale to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves by a score of 8-3 on Tuesday, May 23.

They were outhit by their hosts 7-5.

The Patriots had three errors in the game to the Wolves' two.

Lehman had two hits for the Patriots, while Casey Welch added a double.

Austin Meister was the losing pitcher for the Patriots.

The Wolves scored three runs in the bottom of the first and scored what was the game-winning run in the second.

Walker-HA 8 7 2

Pequot Lakes 3 5 3

WP: Jack Naugle. LP: Austin Meister. 2B: PL-Casey Welsh.