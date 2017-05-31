Pequot Lakes' Anna Krieger shot an 84 for the Patriots, who finished with a team total of 358.

The Patriots were scheduled to compete at the Subsection 8-2A meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30-31, in Park Rapids.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 337, 2t--Pequot Lakes 358, 2t-Bemidji 358, 4-Moorhead 394, 5-Princeton 406, 6-Staples-Motley 410, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 423, 8-Grand Rapids 424, 9-Crosby-Ironton 442, 10-Lakers 443

Individual medalist: Maddie Herzog (DL) 74

Pequot Lakes results: Alex Stone 78, Anna Krieger 84, Hayden Boelter 98, Elly Johnston 98, Lachlan Larson 121, Hannah Taylor 132