Stone finishes as runner-up at DL - Patriots tie for 2nd place
Alex Stone shot a second-place 78 as the Pequot Lakes Patriots tied for second place on Tuesday, May 23, at the Pine To Palm Golf Course in Detroit Lakes.
Pequot Lakes' Anna Krieger shot an 84 for the Patriots, who finished with a team total of 358.
The Patriots were scheduled to compete at the Subsection 8-2A meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30-31, in Park Rapids.
Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 337, 2t--Pequot Lakes 358, 2t-Bemidji 358, 4-Moorhead 394, 5-Princeton 406, 6-Staples-Motley 410, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 423, 8-Grand Rapids 424, 9-Crosby-Ironton 442, 10-Lakers 443
Individual medalist: Maddie Herzog (DL) 74
Pequot Lakes results: Alex Stone 78, Anna Krieger 84, Hayden Boelter 98, Elly Johnston 98, Lachlan Larson 121, Hannah Taylor 132