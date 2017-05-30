AAU Thunder finish third in state

The Central Lakes Thunder AAU team participated this past weekend in the AAU state championship where they took third place. They were seed No.1 in Division 2 and ranked 15th overall for Minnesota AAU State Tournament teams. The team is made up of girls from the area including Pine River Backus, Menahga, Crosby, Park Rapids, Princeton and Pequot Lakes. Front row, from left: Jayda Redding (Princeton), Mallory Benver (Princeton), Britt Kratochvil (Pequot Lakes), Alyssa Peterson (Menahga), Megan Hendrickson (Menahga) Back row: Coach John Redding, Alyssa Semmler (Pine River -Backus), Shyanne Loiland (Crosby), Gabby Rainwater (Pine River Backus), Tara Hendrickson (Menahga), Bailey Wynn (Pine River-Backus), Coach Mark Lindquist and Coach Shayla Loiland.