CCS clay team ranked 2nd in conference

Leading the way for Crosslake was David Schroeder, who hit 47 of 50 targets. He is the team member on the boys side with an average score of 24.25. He is also ranked among the top 100 shooters in the state.

Crosslake shooters Maddie Pettit, Sydney Dorion, Jessica Fabian, Autumn Dingman, Annika Wiczek and Mia Wolter are all ranked among the top 25 girls in the conference.