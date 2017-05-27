"I figured we might do better," coach Steven Weagal said. "You just never know. The whole event was a success. Of course I would have liked the kids to finish higher. They just didn't have it all together ... Our shooters just need to be a little more focused. That is what we are looking for when we get to these tournaments. They are all good shooters."

Pequot shooter Reid Pierzinski earned all-conference honors for his effort, hitting 45 targets of 50 targets, while Jake Johnson and Hunter Ebnet hit 44 targets, earning all-conference honorable mentions.

Additionally, the Patriot JV team finished first with an overall score of 200. Brandon Lee was the boys' top gun with a score of 45.

Patriots 5th at Bemidji

The Patriots also finished fifth in the 11-team, 100-bird Bemidji Invitational on Saturday, May 20, ending with a team score of 445.

Ebnet was the top gun for the Patriots, hitting 97 of 100 targets to tie for second place individually. He also had two perfect rounds of 25 straight targets.

Leading the way for the Patriot girls were Jordan Goddard, Mariah Bailey and Addie Person, all of whom hit 70 targets.