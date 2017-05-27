Golf League results - May 25, 2017

First place, back nine: John Pribyl, Jim Mateyka, Rich Yeager, Bob Borne.

Second place, front nine: Roger Coult, Casey McChesney, Gordy Wagner, Dave Oleson.

Second place, back nine: Wayne Henquinet, Chuck Hamilton, Jay Wiltrout, Dave Branum.

Closest to the pin: Steve Laak, Wayne Henquinet, John Antos, Dale Federer.

Longest putt: Wayne Henquinet, John Jensen.

Individual low nets: Casey McChesney, Wayne Henquinet.

Player of the day: Wayne Henquinet (64)

Cragun's Ladies League

Long putt on Hole No. 1: Heather Bender

Long Drive on hole No. 9: Angie Bahr

Closest to the pin on Hole No. 1: Lyn Carner

Longest putt on Hole No. 9: Donna Gottsch

Whitefish Women's Leagues

18-hole league - Wednesday, May 17

Game of the Day was Flighted Individual Low Net.

In Flight A, Debra Enger shot a net 62, followed by Barb Hanson with 67. Cathy Munger and Barb Holubar tied for third place with net 71. Pat McKee took first Place in Flight B with net 68. Cheryl Bontrager shot net 69 for second Place, Mimi Swanson shot 72 for third Place, and Nancy Schmidt scored net 75 for fourth Place. Flight C first Place winner was Judy Eastwood with net 66. Carol Germann and Susan Finley tied for second Place with net 71, and Joi Brandt had net 73 for fourth Place.

Enger had birdie on No. 12 and No. 14, Hanson on No. 8, Pat Kline on No. 10, and Munger marked birdies on No. 5 and No. 11.

Nine-hole league - Wednesday, May 17

First place: Sue Loechler

Second place: Cathie Leiendecker Foster

Third place: Vicki Dypwick

Low net: Vicki Dypwick

Low putts: Susan Beilfuss

Emily Greens Leagues

Tuesday Morning Men's League

First place: Larry Wickstrom, Mike Oelrich, Dave Hagman and Elmer Johnson.

Second place: Charlie Peterson, Milt Beyer, Ron Germann and Keith Walker.

Third place: Bill Dehnert, Gary Nelson, Larry Neer and Bill Boyd.

Closest to the Pin No. 1: Jack Anderson

Closest in two on No. 3: Larry Wickstrom

Longest Putt on No. 5: Bill Dehnert

Closest to the Pin No. 9: Gordy Holmgren

Chip-ins: Bill Dehnert, Milt Beyer and Jim Schallman

Tuesday morning back-nine scramble

First Place — Keith Walker, Dick Hubbard, Mike Oelrich, and Elmer Johnson

Second Place — Bill Wroblewski, Charlie Peterson, Don Atwater, and Al Schewe

Wednesday evening Women's League

The sun stayed out for the whole round resulting in the first full 9 Holes of league.

Play of the day: Lowest Score on Even Holes

Winners: Mary Patterson, Marlene Brannan, Becky Guida, Marianne Auge, Donna Larson, Nancy Kruse, and Jane Mckinley.

Chip-ins: Karolyn Latterelle (3 chip-ins in a row — 2 for Birdies)

Birdies: Karolyn Latterelle (2)

Thursday morning Women's League

Play of the day: Best Poker Hand

Winners: Linda Machen, Kathy Ecklund, Barb Heck and Nancy Kruse.

Holes-in-one

Marie Wagner of Plymouth aced the par-3,162-yard 10th hole at Maddens Resort Pine Beach East course on Tuesday, May 16, using a hybrid.

Allen Olson of Crosslake got his first hole-in-one Tuesday, May 23, during men's league. He got it on the Sunrise hole No. 4 (125 yards) using his 8-iron.