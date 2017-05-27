Golf League results - May 25, 2017
Crosswoods Mens League
Thursday, May 18
First place, front nine: Wayne Henquinet, Chuck Hamilton, Jay Wiltrout, Dave Branum.
First place, back nine: John Pribyl, Jim Mateyka, Rich Yeager, Bob Borne.
Second place, front nine: Roger Coult, Casey McChesney, Gordy Wagner, Dave Oleson.
Second place, back nine: Wayne Henquinet, Chuck Hamilton, Jay Wiltrout, Dave Branum.
Closest to the pin: Steve Laak, Wayne Henquinet, John Antos, Dale Federer.
Longest putt: Wayne Henquinet, John Jensen.
Individual low nets: Casey McChesney, Wayne Henquinet.
Player of the day: Wayne Henquinet (64)
Cragun's Ladies League
Long putt on Hole No. 1: Heather Bender
Long Drive on hole No. 9: Angie Bahr
Closest to the pin on Hole No. 1: Lyn Carner
Longest putt on Hole No. 9: Donna Gottsch
Whitefish Women's Leagues
18-hole league - Wednesday, May 17
Game of the Day was Flighted Individual Low Net.
In Flight A, Debra Enger shot a net 62, followed by Barb Hanson with 67. Cathy Munger and Barb Holubar tied for third place with net 71. Pat McKee took first Place in Flight B with net 68. Cheryl Bontrager shot net 69 for second Place, Mimi Swanson shot 72 for third Place, and Nancy Schmidt scored net 75 for fourth Place. Flight C first Place winner was Judy Eastwood with net 66. Carol Germann and Susan Finley tied for second Place with net 71, and Joi Brandt had net 73 for fourth Place.
Enger had birdie on No. 12 and No. 14, Hanson on No. 8, Pat Kline on No. 10, and Munger marked birdies on No. 5 and No. 11.
Nine-hole league - Wednesday, May 17
First place: Sue Loechler
Second place: Cathie Leiendecker Foster
Third place: Vicki Dypwick
Low net: Vicki Dypwick
Low putts: Susan Beilfuss
Emily Greens Leagues
Tuesday Morning Men's League
First place: Larry Wickstrom, Mike Oelrich, Dave Hagman and Elmer Johnson.
Second place: Charlie Peterson, Milt Beyer, Ron Germann and Keith Walker.
Third place: Bill Dehnert, Gary Nelson, Larry Neer and Bill Boyd.
Closest to the Pin No. 1: Jack Anderson
Closest in two on No. 3: Larry Wickstrom
Longest Putt on No. 5: Bill Dehnert
Closest to the Pin No. 9: Gordy Holmgren
Chip-ins: Bill Dehnert, Milt Beyer and Jim Schallman
Tuesday morning back-nine scramble
First Place — Keith Walker, Dick Hubbard, Mike Oelrich, and Elmer Johnson
Second Place — Bill Wroblewski, Charlie Peterson, Don Atwater, and Al Schewe
Wednesday evening Women's League
The sun stayed out for the whole round resulting in the first full 9 Holes of league.
Play of the day: Lowest Score on Even Holes
Winners: Mary Patterson, Marlene Brannan, Becky Guida, Marianne Auge, Donna Larson, Nancy Kruse, and Jane Mckinley.
Chip-ins: Karolyn Latterelle (3 chip-ins in a row — 2 for Birdies)
Birdies: Karolyn Latterelle (2)
Thursday morning Women's League
Play of the day: Best Poker Hand
Winners: Linda Machen, Kathy Ecklund, Barb Heck and Nancy Kruse.
Holes-in-one
Marie Wagner of Plymouth aced the par-3,162-yard 10th hole at Maddens Resort Pine Beach East course on Tuesday, May 16, using a hybrid.
Allen Olson of Crosslake got his first hole-in-one Tuesday, May 23, during men's league. He got it on the Sunrise hole No. 4 (125 yards) using his 8-iron.