Girl's Golf: Stone takes conference crown
Pequot Lakes senior Alex Stone shot 75 Monday, May 15, to be named the Mid-State Conference individual champion and help the Patriots finish fourth at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids.
The team ended with an overall score of 368, finishing behind Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids and Staples-Motley.
The Patriots also had a 95 from Hayden Boelter, a 96 from Anna Krieger and a 102 from Elly Johnston.
Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 318, 2-Park Rapids 359, 3-Staples-Motley 363, 4-Pequot Lakes 368 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 371, 6-Crosby-Ironton 436
Individual medalist: Alex Stone (PL) 75
Pequot Lakes results: Anna Krieger 96, Elly Johnston 102, Hayden Boelter 95, Lachlan Larson 111, Hannah Taylor 134
Patriots 5th at Madden's
Stone finished in first again with a 77 at The Classic at Madden's Resort on Wednesday, May 17, as the Patriots finished fifth overall out of 19 teams.
The Patriots ended the day with a team score of 386.
Contributing to that score, apart from Stone, was Krieger's score of 91, Boelter's 95 and Lachlan Larson's 123.
Team scores: 1-Alexandria 362, 2-Minnewaska 365, 3-Brainerd 380, 4-Bemidji 380, 5-Pequot Lakes 386, 6-Sartell 400, 7-Hopkins 402, 8-St. Cloud Tech 404, 9-Litchfield 406, 10-Moorhead 425, 11-St. Anthony Village 445, 12-Rocori 446, 13-Pierz 454, 14-Chisago Lakes 458, 15-Thief River Falls 463, 16-Big Lake 470, 17t-Brainerd 2 inc, 17t-Grand Rapids inc., 17t-Wadena-Deer Creek inc.
Individual medalist: Alex Stone (PL) 77
Brainerd results: Julia Wallace 90, Maggie Mattson 100, Abby Pohlkamp 99, Maren Pelowski 101, Katie Foley 94, Annika Christiansen 97, Alexis Menghini 103, Anne Campion 127, LIbby Zemke 100
Pequot Lakes results: Alex Stone 77, Anna Krieger 91, Elly Johnston 132, Hayden Boelter 95, Lachlan Larson 123, Maddie Pederson 137