Girl's Golf: Stone takes conference crown

The team ended with an overall score of 368, finishing behind Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids and Staples-Motley.

The Patriots also had a 95 from Hayden Boelter, a 96 from Anna Krieger and a 102 from Elly Johnston.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 318, 2-Park Rapids 359, 3-Staples-Motley 363, 4-Pequot Lakes 368 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 371, 6-Crosby-Ironton 436

Individual medalist: Alex Stone (PL) 75

Pequot Lakes results: Anna Krieger 96, Elly Johnston 102, Hayden Boelter 95, Lachlan Larson 111, Hannah Taylor 134

Patriots 5th at Madden's

Stone finished in first again with a 77 at The Classic at Madden's Resort on Wednesday, May 17, as the Patriots finished fifth overall out of 19 teams.

The Patriots ended the day with a team score of 386.

Contributing to that score, apart from Stone, was Krieger's score of 91, Boelter's 95 and Lachlan Larson's 123.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 362, 2-Minnewaska 365, 3-Brainerd 380, 4-Bemidji 380, 5-Pequot Lakes 386, 6-Sartell 400, 7-Hopkins 402, 8-St. Cloud Tech 404, 9-Litchfield 406, 10-Moorhead 425, 11-St. Anthony Village 445, 12-Rocori 446, 13-Pierz 454, 14-Chisago Lakes 458, 15-Thief River Falls 463, 16-Big Lake 470, 17t-Brainerd 2 inc, 17t-Grand Rapids inc., 17t-Wadena-Deer Creek inc.

Individual medalist: Alex Stone (PL) 77

Brainerd results: Julia Wallace 90, Maggie Mattson 100, Abby Pohlkamp 99, Maren Pelowski 101, Katie Foley 94, Annika Christiansen 97, Alexis Menghini 103, Anne Campion 127, LIbby Zemke 100

Pequot Lakes results: Alex Stone 77, Anna Krieger 91, Elly Johnston 132, Hayden Boelter 95, Lachlan Larson 123, Maddie Pederson 137