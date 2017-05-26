Raph finished the day with an 18-hole score of 74, good enough for second place. He is currently ranked eighth in State Class A.

He was complimented by an 87 by Keenan Dahl, an 88 by Nate Brasel and a 97 by Beau Broom.

The Patriots' top finishes came from Max Tangen and Henry Neva, both of whom shot an 84. John Marchwick and Tyler Seeling rounded out the scoring for Pequot Lakes with an 89 and 95, respectively.

Team scores: 1-Moorhead 307, 2-Pine River-Backus 346, 3-Pequot Lakes 352, 4-St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids 358, 5-Crosby-Ironton 360, 6-Staples-Motley 366, 7-Brainerd 389

Individual medalist: Alex Schwab (Moorhead) 72

Pequot Lakes results: Hunter Clement 97, Max Tangen 84, Tyler Seeling 95, Henry Neva 84, John Marchwick 89, Brodie Olson 96

Pine River-Backus results: Brady Raph 74, Nate Brasel 88, Kennan Dahl 87, Tyler DeGrote 102, Troy Staples 105, Beau Broom 97

Mid-Minn Conference standings: 1-Pequot Lakes 102, 2-Pine River-Backus 90.5, 3-Staples-Motley 75, 4-Crosby-Ironton 74, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 23.5