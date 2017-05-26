Search
    Boys' Golf: PR-B second, PL third at Deacon's Lodge - Raph shoots a 74 for 2nd place

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:30 a.m.
    Pine River-Backus' Brady Raph chips onto the green at Deacon's Lodge Wednesday, May 17. Dan Determan/Echo Journal 1 / 3
    Dan Determan/Echo Journal Patriot golfer Hunter Clement putts at Deacon's Lodge Wednesday, May 17.2 / 3
    Dan Determan/Echo Journal Pequot Lakes seventh-grader Tyler Seeling follows his shot on the 12th hole at Deacon's Lodge in Breezy Point Wednesday, May 17.3 / 3

    Pine River-Backus freshman Brady Raph was just two shots away from an individual first-place finish as the Tiger boys golf team finished second overall at the Deacon's Invitational at Deacon's Lodge Wednesday, May 17. The Pequot Lakes Patriot boys golf finished third overall.

    Raph finished the day with an 18-hole score of 74, good enough for second place. He is currently ranked eighth in State Class A.

    He was complimented by an 87 by Keenan Dahl, an 88 by Nate Brasel and a 97 by Beau Broom.

    The Patriots' top finishes came from Max Tangen and Henry Neva, both of whom shot an 84. John Marchwick and Tyler Seeling rounded out the scoring for Pequot Lakes with an 89 and 95, respectively.

    Team scores: 1-Moorhead 307, 2-Pine River-Backus 346, 3-Pequot Lakes 352, 4-St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids 358, 5-Crosby-Ironton 360, 6-Staples-Motley 366, 7-Brainerd 389

    Individual medalist: Alex Schwab (Moorhead) 72

    Pequot Lakes results: Hunter Clement 97, Max Tangen 84, Tyler Seeling 95, Henry Neva 84, John Marchwick 89, Brodie Olson 96

    Pine River-Backus results: Brady Raph 74, Nate Brasel 88, Kennan Dahl 87, Tyler DeGrote 102, Troy Staples 105, Beau Broom 97

    Mid-Minn Conference standings: 1-Pequot Lakes 102, 2-Pine River-Backus 90.5, 3-Staples-Motley 75, 4-Crosby-Ironton 74, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 23.5

