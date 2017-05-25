PR-B girls 5th, boys 6th at Pillager

Winning events for PR-B girls were the 4x100-meter relay in 53.27 seconds, and Sidney Lodge with 12:51.05 in the 3,200 run. Placing third for the Tiger girls were Shelby Adkins, 13.83 in the 100 dash; Gabby Rainwater, 28.39 in the 200 dash; Olivia Adkins, 51.73 in the 300 hurdles; and the 4x800 relay in 11:17.12.

Placing second for the PR-B boys were Nate Wosmek, 16.43 in the 110 hurdles and 43.74 in the 300 hurdles; and Josh Sweeney, 10-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete at the Subsection 6A meet on Thursday, May 25, at Pequot Lakes.

Boys' team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 139, 2-Wadena-Deer Creek 128, 3-Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale 112, 4-Pillager 84, 5-Parkers Prairie 37, 6-Pine River-Backus 29, 7-New York Mills 14, 8-United North Central 11

Girls' team scores: 1-Pillager 137, 2-Ottertail Central 132, 3-Wadena-DC 114, 4-B-H-V 60, 5-PR-B 56, 6-United North Central 52, 7-New York Mills 3, 8-Parkers Prairie 1

PR-B girls 2nd at Walker

On Monday, May 15, the PR-B girls placed second and the Tiger boys were third at the May Day Track meet at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Pillager won the girls' title with 149 points while PR-B finished with 120. W-H-A captured the boys' title with 171.3 points, followed by Pillager with 141.6 and the Tigers with 75.

Event winners for the PR-B girls were Gabby Rainwater, 27.84 in the 200 dash; Sidney Lodge, 13.29.74 in the 3,200 run; Oliva Adkins, 51.70 in the 300 hurdles; the 4x100 relay in 53.74; the 4x800 relay in 10:45.77; and Alexandra Hoopman, 4-4 in the high jump.

Placing second for the Tiger boys were Luke Downie, 56.24 in the 400 and 11:14.62 in the 3,200; Marcum Kyosuke, 15-2 in the high jump; and Josh Sweeney, 10-0 in the pole vault.

Boys' team scores: 1-Pillager 149, 2-PR-B 120, 3-W-H-A 95,4-Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck 83, 5-Nevis 49, 6-Pequot Lakes 19, 7-Cass Lake-Bena 15

Girls' team scores: 1-W-H-A 171.3, 2-Pillager 141.6, 3-PR-B 75, 4-N-K-B 60, 5-Nevis 58, 6-Pequot Lakes 24, CL-Bena 8