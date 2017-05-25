Additionally, the the Patriot boys managed to finish second overall, finishing 1.3 points behind Detroit Lakes.

"We have come in second behind Detroit Lakes for three years straight," girls coach Jana Lueck said. "The weather broke for us just in time to hold last night's meet. Alyssa Golden vaulted a 9'6 and broke the school record in the pole vault. She has worked very hard over the years to get to the record breaking height."

For the girls, Chloe Bermel claimed the top spot in the 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of 60.13 seconds. Junior Grace McGuire was right there as well, finishing just 0.12 seconds behind Bermel for a second-place finish.

Olivia Lane finished first in the 800-meter run for the Patriots with a time of 2:29.32, while Ashley Kosloski and Addie Hubbard were the event's top hurdlers, finishing first in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, respectively. Hubbard also took first in the long jump with a distance of 35 feet, 6.5 inches.

The Patriots also earned three relay victories. The 4x200 team of Mirjana Ganley, Ella Pfieffer, Kristin Skog and Bermel took first with a time of 1:48.50, while the 4x400 team of McGuire, Skog, Lane and Bermel won with a 4:10.71 time and the 4x800 team of Lane, Skog, Jannah Hall and McGuire won with a time of 10:01.85.

Britt Kratochvil claimed the top spot in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.

The Patriot boys ended with eight first-place finishes, three of which came from Reid Pierzinski. He won both the 11- and 300-meter hurdles - with times of 15.07 seconds and 39.64 seconds - as well as the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 10.5 inches. He was also a part of the first-place 4x400 relay team along with Ben Nelson, Noah Borleis and Brooks Anderson.

Nelson also picked up a victory in the long jump, leaping an even 21 feet. Additionally, the 4x200 relay team of Nelson, Joe Keiffer, Gage Westlund and Cody Huss finished first with a time of 1:34.86.

Tony Fitzer also claimed a victory for the Patriots, finishing first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:21.73 and Karl Brine-Doyle took first in the 800-meter dash.

PL girls 4th at True Team

Chloe Bermel won two events and Britt Kratochvil won the high jump to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to fourth place Saturday, May 20, in the State Class 2A True Team meet.

"Our adventure started on the bus with a leaking roof," Lueck said. "The rain did not let up throughout our whole competition. The girls had to dig deep and compete with the rain. They stayed very positive and showed their grit. I was proud of their performances. To finish in the middle of the teams was a great accomplishment. The competition kept us on our toes and gave us a glimpse of the next few week's road to state."

Bermel won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and was sixth in the 400-meter dash.

Deserea Engholm placed second in the discus and fourth in the shot put for the Patriots, who scored 344.5 points in their first State True Team meet.

Girls team scores: 1-Rocori 479, 2-Willmar 456, 3-Red Wing 391, 4-Pequot Lakes 344.5, 5-Visitation 316.5, 6-Belle Plaine 295, 7-Byron 262, 8-North Branch 216, 9-Benilde-St. Margaret's 174

100 hurdles: 1-Selin Dikmen (BP) 16.24, 5-Ashley Kosloski (PL) 17.23, 8-Karli Skog (PL) 17.86

300 hurdles: 1-Dikmen (BP) 48.34, 8-Addie Hubbard (PL) 50.67, 15-Karli Skog (PL) 55.34

100 dash: 1-Chloe Bermel (PL) 12.82, 7-Grace McGuire (PL) 13.47

200 dash: 1-Bermel (PL) 25.67, 8-McGuire (PL) 27.48

400 dash: 1-Emily Hart (RW) 58.95, 6-Bermel (PL) 1:00.11, 11-McGuire 1:02.94

800 run: 1-Jayda Woods (R) 2:18.23, 11-Kristin Skog (PL) 2:31.48, 12-Olivia Lane (PL) 2:31.48

1600 run: 1-Woods (R) 5:11.57, 11-Skog (PL) 5:43.62, 15-Cassidy Chaney (PL) 5:57.43

3200 run: 1-Heidi Schmitz (Will) 11:22.56, 11-Chaney (PL) 12:57.77, 13-Courtney Boller (PL)

4x100 relay: 1-Byron 51.89, 4-Pequot Lakes 53.35

4x200 relay: 1-Red Wing 1:49.24, 5-Pequot Lakes 1:54.83

4x400 relay: 1-Rocori 4:04.68, 4-Pequot Lakes 4:18.31

4x800 relay: 1-Rocori 9:51.41, 6-Pequot Lakes 10:41.93

Shot put: 1-Ayoka Lee (B) 37-0, 4-Desera Engholm (PL) 34-5.5, 9-Ashley Foster (PL) 30-2

Discus: 1-Cayle Hovland (W) 115-6, 2-Engholm (PL) 101-3, 15-Bermel 68-3

Long jump: 1-Madisyn Lyons (RW) 16-3, 7-Hubbard 15-1.5, 16-McGuire 13-7

Triple jump: 1-Emma Weatherly (B) 34-3.75, 8-Hubbard 31-8, 16-Alyssa Golden (PL) 28-6.25

High jump: 1-Britt Kratochvil (PL) 5-0, 6-Hubbard (PL) 4-6

Pole vault: 1-Hannah L.Coleman (B) 11-0, 9-Golden (PL) 8-6, 12-Mirjana Ganley (PL) 8-0

Patriots 6th at W-H-A

A weather-related reschedule allowed younger Patriots the chance to shine as both the Pequot Lakes girls and boys finished 6th at the May Day track meet in Walker on Monday, May 15.

"With the MidState (meet) the next day, we kept the varsity guys back and we gave some of the younger guys a chance to compete," boys coach Dave Guenther said. "The guys had some personal bests up there and know that at anytime, if an injury occurs, they need to be ready to step in an event when it comes time for the Subsections. These guys are the future of our program and they realize that and always give their best."

Tim Ryan had the top finish for the Patriots, taking third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.46.