The Patriots, 12-8 overall, were scheduled to play Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale in the North Subsection 6-2A semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, at Alexandria. The Wolverines finish 3-18 overall.

Kenzie Nelson was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Bre Sewall was 2-3 with a double and two RBIs. Karlie Trottier finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Cassandra Haman belted two hits and Taya Salminen, who pitched the win, was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

The Patriots grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Cassandra Haman scored on a sacrifice fly and Bre Sewell singled home Kenzie Nelson. Pequot Lakes blew the game open with a 10-run third inning to make it 12-0. The big inning was highlighted by two-run singles by Salminen, Chloe Deutsch and Nelson.

W-DC rallied in the top of the fourth to cut their deficit to 12-5, although the Patriots did respond with two runs in the bottom of the inning as Olson-FInley singled, Deutsch walked and Haman drilled a two-run double.

"We hit the ball well, but helped (W-DC) with our errors," said Pequot Lakes coach Bret Sergent, whose team enjoyed a 15-6 edge in hits.

Wadena-DC 5 6 5

Pequot Lakes 15 15 3

WP: Taya Salminen. LP: Ashley Lehmkuhl 2B: PL-Cassandra Haman, Bre Sewall; WDC-Laura Krause.

Pillager 17, Patriots 15

In the regular season finale on Tuesday, May 16, Samantha Thomas went 4-for-6 with a home run and six RBI to power the Huskies to a victory at Pequot Lakes.

Pillager's Hailea Books went 5-for-6 with a double and two RBI. Pequot Lakes' Olson-Finley had two hits and three RBI while Cassandra Haman drove in two runs, Claire Ganley went 4-for-5 with two doubles, and Karlie Trottier was 3-for-5 with two doubles.

The visitors assumed an 11-0 lead in a game where the teams combined for 39 hits and 13 errors.

"We dug too deep of a hole," Sergent said. "You can't make that many errors and expect to win against a good team like Pillager."

Pillager 17 23 6

Pequot Lakes 15 16 7

WP: Miranda Paananen. LP: Taya Salminen. 2B: P-Sam Macheel 3, Hailea Books, Vanessa Peterson; PL-Karlie Trottier 2, Clare Ganley 2, Bre Sewall, Alex Kotaska. HR: P-Samantha Thomas.