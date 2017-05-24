SOFTBALL: Tigers claim conference crown

Miah Hansen pitched 14 strikeouts and no walks to aid the Tigers to victory.

Also aiding the Tigers at bat were Bailey Wynn going 2-3 including a triple and two RBIs, Sydney Davidson going 3-4 including a double and one RBI, and Emma Mills with a double.

Kelliher/Northome 4 6 5

Pine River-Backus 14 13 2

WP: Miah Hansen. LP: Laechen Wagner. 2B: PRB-Lindsey Tulenchik, Sydney Davidson. 3B: PRB-Bailey Wynn. Conference: PRB 9-1. Overall: PRB 16-5.

Tigers Advance in Playoffs

Miah Hansen pitched seven innings for six strike outs and six allowed hits as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Hill City Hornets 7-3 in the first 5A subsection playoff game.

The Hornets were the first to get on the board with one run in the top of the third, but the Tigers quickly answered five runs in the bottom of the inning and kept the lead for the rest of the game.

The Tigers only had four hits coming from Bailey Wynn, Lindsey Tulenchik, Brandi McAllister, and Gabby Heck.

The Tigers will have played their second playoff game against the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Tuesday, May 23 and will be playing in the third round of playoffs Thursday, May 25.

PR-Backus 7, Hill City 3

WP: Miah Hansen. LP: Madison Lathrop. Overall: PRB 17-5.

Tigers 22, Hill City 8

Despite six errors, the Tigers also managed 15 hits including doubles by Wynn, Tulenchik, Hansen, and Olivier to take the win over the Hill City Hornets 22-8 Wednesday, May 17.

Hansen took the win as pitcher going five innings with five strikeouts, one walk, six hits, and no earned runs. Brandi McAllister led the Tigers at bat going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Hill City 8 6 3

PR-B 22 15 6

(5 innings)

WP: Miah Hansen. LP: Madi Lathrop. 2B: PRB-Baily Wynn, Jada Olivier, Lindsey Tulenchik