Golf results - May 18, 2017

First place - Sunrise: Pat McAlpine, Tom Endres, Al Olson, Bill Herrick.

Second place - Sunset: Ray Bie, Jim Fraser, Ken Olson, John Jensen.

Closest to the pin: Dan Temple, Neil Bailey.

Longest putt: Dan Temple, Steve Laak.

Individual low net - Sunrise: Randy Kraft (27)

Individual low net - Sunset: Jack Krasky (28)

Player of the day, overall low net: Randy Kraft (61)

Lowest gross round of the day: Randy Kraft (74)

Thursday, May 11

First place - High Noon: Roger Coult, Bill Herrick, Jeff Helland, Jim Mateyka.

First place - Sunrise: John Ritter, Gordy Wagner, Chuck Hamilton, Randy Kraft.

Second place - High Noon: Earl Vanhorn, Casey McChesney, John Jensen, Ernie Byerly.

Second place - Sunrise: Mic Tchida, Dave Branum, Gene Guthmueller, Wayne Henquinet.

Closest to the pin: Jim Ritter, Neal Bailey, Bill Herrick, Lenny Rau.

Longest putt: Neil Smith, Dick Sletten.

Individual low net - Sunrise: Gary Villella (28)

Individual low net - Sunset: Gary Villella (28)

Player of the day, overall low net: Gary Villella (53, new course record)

Lowest gross round of the day: Roger Coult (85)

Crosswoods Women's Leagues

Nine-hole League

Game of the day: Two Best Balls

First place: Reneé Aden, Bonnie Coffey and Cincy Vanhorn (blind draw).

Second place: Georgi Ashlin, Thelma Williams and Roseann Stans (blind draw).

Individual low net: Tracy Nelson.

Low gross: Ann Schrupp.

Birdies: Cindy VanHorn, Tracy Nelson and Pat Johnson.

New members are welcome on Monday or Wednesday. Tee times at 9 a.m. (arrive before 8:30) from May 1 to May 30. Beginning June 1 through August 31, tee times will be at 8:30 a.m. (arrive before 8 a.m.) For more information please contact Crosswoods Golf at 218-692-4653 or www.crosslakegolf.com.

18-hole League

Game of the day: Two Best Balls:

First place: Tracy Nelson, Marlene Miller, Thelma Williams and Christine Davis.

Second place: Beryl Roe, Joan Baker and Karen Appel.

Individual low net: Marlene Miller.

Low gross: Tracy Nelson

Birdies: Beryl Roe and Georgi Ashlin.

Chip-in: Ann Schrupp.

New members are welcome on Monday or Wednesday. Tee times at 9 a.m. (arrive before 8:30) from May 1 to May 30. Beginning June 1 through Aug. 31, tee times will be at 8:30 a.m. (arrive before 8 a.m.) For more information please contact Crosswoods Golf at 218-692-4653 or www.crosslakegolf.com.

Cragun's Ladies' League

Contest winners are as followed:

The Dutch Legacy

Low Putts was Becky Butcher with 15.

Long Drive on Hole No. 9 was Kelli Johnson.

Closest to pin on Hole No. 8 was Susan Goll.

Par 3 Course

Low Putts was Kristy Jedinak with 15.

Closest to pin on hole No. 1 was Brenda Miller.

Longest putt on hole No. 9 was Lisa Ritter.

Whitefish Men's League

Tuesday, May 9

First Flight, Low Front: Darrell Swanson, Low Back: Paul Schmidt, and low total: John Farrell.

Second Flight, Low Front: Rocky Wilske, Low Back: Bill Johander, Low Total, Jerry Moore.

Third Flight, Low Front: Gordy Fischer, Low Back: Fred Skog, Low Total: Henry Duitsman.

Long Putt No. 3: Tom Boyce

Long Putt No. 14: Bill Johander

Closest to the Pin No. 4: Steve Ogren

Closest to the Pin No. 12 BillCarlson

The Whitefish Men's Golf League plays Tuesday mornings and new members are always welcome to join at any time during the season. Call the Whitefish Golf Club Pro Shop at 218-543-4900 for details.

Whitefish Women's Nine-hole League

Wednesday, May 10

First place (tie): Claudia Zellmer, Barbie Swenson and Kathy Brodin (Net 32).

Second place (tie): Julie Achterkirch and Stephanie Haider (Net 34).

Third place: Vicki Dypwick (Net 35).

Birdie: Stephanie Haider, Hole 7.

The League is open to new members any time during the season. Information is available at the Whitefish Women's Nine-hole League web site whitefishwomens9holeleague.weebly.com or the Whitefish Pro Shop at 218-543-4900.

Whitefish Women's 18-hole League

Wednesday, May 10

There was a three-way tie for first place with scores of 72.

Winners were team Enga Wodziak, Roxie Thompson, Pam Musielewicz and Judy Eastwood; team Barb Hanson, Myra Faust and Darlene Bonnema; and team Patty Kline, Nancy Einan and Susan Finley.

The social hour provided an opportunity for the players to get together and share their winter season stories. Bogey's Grill served pork sliders, chicken wings and bacon water chestnuts with vegetables, cheese and crackers following the round. Susan Finley arranged for the table decorations and the menu.

Leagues are a great way to work on your golf game in a fun and challenging way with an outstanding group of friends. Anyone interested in leagues at Whitefish Golf may contact the Pro Shop at 218-543-4900 or their website at www.Whitefishgolf.com for information and registration materials. The 18-hole League also maintains a website at whitefishwomens18holeleague.weebly.com/ where the weekly events results and photos are posted.