The Pequot Lakes 12U JO volleyball team took second at the 13U Long Prairie Tournament on Saturday, May 13. They defeated Browerville/Eagle Valley, Osakis Starz-S, Avon Orange and Avon White before losing in the championship match against Sauk Centre Slam Black. The team includes: front row from left, Abi Martin, Charlee Sullivan, Isabel Larson and Bailey Clausen; back row from left, Kelsi Martini, Maci Martini, Ella Kratochvil and Brea Eckes. Submitted Photo