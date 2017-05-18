Tigers score 35 runs against Red Lake

Evan Gravdahl tallied a home run for the Tigers and Steven Gardner a triple.

The Tigers, 8-7 overall, are scheduled to play Lake of the Woods in Bemidji on Thursday, May 18.

Red Lake 3 2 1

Pine River-Backus 35 15 0

WP: Joe Davidson. 2B: PRB-Tim Bardeaux. 3B: PRB-Bardeaux, Steven Gardner. HR: PRB-Evan Gravdahl.

Tigers 18, Northome 4

On Thursday, May 12, PR-B bounced back from their doubleheader loss with a 14-run victory over Northome/Kelliher.

Ackerman and Brandon Wolske each collected a pair of hits and three RBIs. Torry Hirschey and Zack Tulenchik both scored two runs and drove in two while Leighton Kangas was 1-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Northome/Kelliher 4 5 3

Pine River-Backus 18 12 3

WP: Mason Johnson. LP: Zack Tulenchik. 2B: Joe Davidson 2, Torry Hirschey.

W-H-A sweeps Tigers

On Tuesday, May 9, Pine River-Backus found itself on the wrong end of both games of a doubleheader with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Tuesday, May 9, falling 7-4 in the first game before losing 4-1 in the second.

In the first game, the Tigers ended up with six hits, including a Joe Davidson home run and doubles by Zack Tulenchik and Brenden Fenstermaker, but W-H-A pitcher Kevin Smith kept the Tiger offense in check with 17 strikeouts in 6 ⅔ innings of work.

"We knew we'd be facing a talented pitcher in Kevin Smith, but we had been playing well as of late, so we felt confident going into the game," Dinnel said. "Joe Davidson got us off to a promising start with a two-run homer, but Smith settled in and made it very difficult to produce many more runs. We had opportunities late in the game but failed to capitalize."

Nick Ackerman paced the team in the second game, going 2-for-3 with a double while Davidson hit two singles and scored the team's only run off a double by Tulenchik.

"Our boys did a good job of staying focused after a tough loss in game one, but again we failed to capitalize on our opportunities to score runs," Dinnel said. "Walker-Hackensack-Akeley is a talented team, and their record supports that. I tip my hat to them, but I am also proud of the way our team competed from beginning to end."

With the losses, the Tigers move to an overall record of 6-7 on the season and 5-4 in the Northland Conference.

"While the losses are disappointing, we can't dwell on them for long," Dinnel said. "We have important games the next couple weeks."

Game One

WHA 7 6 3

PRB 4 6 2

WP: Smith. LP: Joe Davidson. 2B: PRB- Zack Tulenchik, Brenden Fenstermaker. HR: PRB-Davidson.

Game Two

WHA 4 9 1

PRB 1 7 2

WP: P. Kangas. LP: Christian Reedy. 2B: PRB-Nick Ackerman, Zack Tulenchik.