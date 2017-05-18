In the opener, Pequot Lakes pitcher Ethan Lehman allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out seven. Zach Sjoblad was 2-4 with an RBI and Tyler Manley had a hit and scored the second run for the Patriots. Dylan Mesenbrink scored the first run on Sjoblad's single.

In the nightcap, Pequot Lakes pitcher Austin Meister allowed seven hits while walking two and striking out seven. Manley was 3-3 with two homers, Marcus Klein was 2-4 and Sjoblad also homered for the visitors.

The Patriots, 11-4 overall, are scheduled to play at Upsala on Friday, May 19.

Wadena-DC 7, Patriots 0

On Thursday, May 11, Jake Dykhoff struck out 14, walked none and allowed just one hit to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines past Pequot Lakes.

"(Dykhoff) has a good assortment of pitches with a great curveball," said Patriot coach Jon Kotaska.

The Wolverines got to Patriot starting pitcher Casey Welsh for two runs in the top of the first and three more in the sixth. Welsh had a leadoff single in the second inning for the Patriots' only hit.

Justin Dykhoff was 2-4 with two doubles and three RBI and Andrew McCullough was 2-4 for W-DC.

Wadena-Deer Creek 7 8 1

Pequot Lakes 0 1 2

WP: Jack Dykhoff. LP: Welsh. 2B: WDC-Justin Dykhoff 2, Andrew McCullough.

Patriots sweep Park Rapids

On Tuesday, May 9, Pequot Lakes maintained their lead in the Mid-State Conference after sweeping the Park Rapids Panthers 9-5 and 9-2.

In Game One, Welsh had two hits, including a home run, and winning pitcher Ethan Lehman was 2-3 with pair of RBI.

The Panthers tied it 4-4 in the third inning before the Patriots regained an 8-4 lead two innings later, highlighted by RBI singles by Marcus Klein, Grant Maciej and Sam Pfeiffer. The teams each added a run in the sixth, with Pequot Lakes scoring on Tyler Manley's RBI triple.

In the nightcap, Lehman was 4-5, Sjoblad had two doubles and drove in three runs, Manley added two hits, Klein singled twice with two RBI and Austin Meister was the winning pitcher.

The Patriots trailed 2-1 before scoring five times in the fifth, highlighted by RBI doubles by Sjoblad and Manley, and RBI singles by Welsh and Klein. Pequot Lakes scored their final two runs in the seventh on Sjoblad's two-run single.

"We put some nice hits together in both games and played pretty well defensively," Kotaska said.

Game One

Park Rapids 5 8 2

Pequot Lakes 9 10 3

WP: Ethan Lehman. LP: Gabe Bagstad. 2B: PL-Zach Sjoblad. 3B: PL-Tyler Manley. HR: PL-Casey Welsh.

Game Two

Park Rapids 2 4 9

Pequot Lakes 9 9 1

WP: Austin Meister. LP: Bagstad. 2B: PL-Tyler Manley, Zach Sjoblad.