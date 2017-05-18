Also adding extra base hits for the Tigers were Miah Hansen with a triple and Lindsey Tulenchik with a double. Jada Olivier pitched three innings for the Tigers, striking out two, walking four, and giving up three hits. Hansen relieved Olivier and pitched two innings, striking out five.

The Tigers, 14-5 overall, are scheduled to play the Northome-Kelliher Mustangs on Thursday, May 18 at Bemidji State University for the Upper Mississippi Conference championship.

Red Lake 1 3 8

Pine River-B 13 9 0

WP: Miah Hansen. LP: Gerrika. 2B: PRB-Sydney Davidson, Lindsey Tulenchik. 3B: PRB-Miah Hansen.

Hansen fires no-hitter

On Friday, May 12, Miah Hansen had 15 strikeouts, one walk and no hits as the Pine River-Backus Tigers blanked the Menahga Braves 2-0.

"The game was pretty intense, Miah took care of business for us though to make the innings all short and sweet," said senior Brandi McAllister. "All the girls played well defensively under the circumstances of Miah throwing another no hitter. As we enter playoffs here in two weeks, I hope that we can continue to hit the ball like we can, and stand behind Miah when she needs us."

The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh when the Tigers scored two runs off a long single by Sydney Davidson. The only other hit was a single in the sixth by Emma Barchus.

Menahga 0 0 1

PR-Backus 2 2 0

WP: Miah Hansen. LP: Leah Schwartz.

Pillager 12, Tigers 6

On Thursday, May 11, Bailey Wynn went 3-4, including two triples and two runs scored, for PR-B, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers lost to the Pillager Huskies.

Hansen pitched six innings, striking out seven, walking two, and giving up 13 hits. Other players getting hits for the Tigers were Emma Mills going 1-4 with a double, Sydney Davidson going 1-3 with one RBI, and Jada Olivier, Brandi McAllister, and Hansen each had a single.

PR-Backus 6 8 5

Pillager 12 13 1

WP: Miranda Paanaen. LP: Miah Hansen. 2B: PRB-Emma Mills, Pill-Paananen. 3B: PRB-Bailey Wynn 2, Pill-Kylie Woidyla. HR: Pill-Sam Macheel.

Tigers 20, Northome-Kelliher 4

On Wednesday, May 10, Lindsey Tulenchik went 2-3 with a double, a triple, and three RBI as the Tigers easily defeated the Northome-Kelliher Mustangs to maintain the conference lead.

The Tigers had just nine hits and walked 13 times. Hansen started the game and pitched two innings for three strikeouts, no walks, and three hits. Jada Olivier pitched the last two innings for two strikeouts, one walk, and two hits. The Tigers are 8-1 in the Upper Mississippi Conference.

Kelliher/Northome 4 5 3

Pine River-Backus 20 9 1

WP: Miah Hansen. LP: Gilgee. 2B: PRB-Emma Mills, Jada Olivier, Lindsey Tulenchik. 3B: PRB-Tulenchik.

Tigers sweep W-H-A

Hansen pitched a total of 10 innings for 14 strikeouts, one walk, and two hits as the Tigers easily handed the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves two losses in a Upper Mississippi Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 9.

PR-B racked up a total of 22 hits. Bailey Wynn went 4-6 including a double and a home run, and four RBIs. In the nightcap, Hansen, McAllister, Olivier, and Taylor Zaczkowski all doubled.

Game One

Walker-H-A 1 1 5

PR-Backus 12 9 0

WP: Miah Hansen. 2B: PRB-Bailey Wynn, Jada Olivier. HR: PRB-Wynn.

Game Two

Walker-H-A 0 1 2

PR-Backus 15 13 0

WP: Hansen. 2B: PRB-Hansen, Taylor Zaczkowski.