Clement helps Patriots place 2nd

Seventh-grader Tyler Seeling earned all-conference honorable mention with an 80. Max Tangen shot 82 and John Marchwick and Luke Tangen each shot 87s.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 302, 2-Pequot Lakes 326, 3-Park Rapids 340 4-Staples-Motley 341, 5- Wadena-Deer Creek 394, 6-Crosby-Ironton inc.

Individual medalist: Wyatt Blomseth (DL) 72

Pequot Lakes results: Hunter Clement 77, Max Tangen 82, Tyler Seeling 80, John Marchwick 87, Brodie Olson 88, Luke Tangen 87

Patriots compete at St. Cloud

On Thursday, May 11, Pequot Lakes finished with a combined total of 336 at the St. Cloud Invitational at St. Cloud Country Club. Max Tangen and Henry Neva both shot 82 for the Patriots while Hunter Clement and Tyler Seeling each had 86, followed by Brodie Olson with 92 and Tyson Kramer 102.

Brainerd's Jack Evans shot a 1-under 71 to lead Brainerd to a score of 304.

Patriots win, Raph medalist

On Tuesday, May 9, John Marchwick's 81 paced the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a first-place finish at the Mid-Minn Conference meet at Whitetail Run.

Henry Neva shot 84 followed by Max Tangen's 85 and Hunter Clement's 86.

Brady Raph was the individual medalist with 77 for the second-place Pine River-Backus Tigers.

The Patriots lead the conference season standings with 76 points, followed by PR-B with 64.5, Staples-Motley 59, Crosby-Ironton 54 and Wadena-Deer Creek 23.5.

PR-B was scheduled to compete at the Pequot Lakes Invitational on Wednesday, May 17, at Deacon's Lodge.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 432, 2-Pine River-Backus 440 3-Crosby-Ironton 445, 4-Staples-Motley 483, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 498

Individual medalist: Brady Raph (PRB) 77

Pequot Lakes results: Hunter Clement 86, Max Tangen 85, John Marchwick 81, Tyler Seeling 99, Henry Neva 84, Ben Golden 96

Pine River-Backus results: Nate Brasel 88, Keenan Dahl 92, Tyler DeGrote 95, Beau Broom 102, Troy Staples 88