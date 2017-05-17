Four Patriots tie for Top Gun honors

Collin Stattelman, Ebnet, Brock Andrews and Reid Pierzinski tied for Top Gun honors. Top female shooter was Addie Pierson, who broke 38 targets.

The Patriots remain in second place in the conference behind Duluth East going into the final week of competition. All six Pequot Lakes boys and girls are in the top 25 in the conference.

Pequot Lakes was scheduled to compete in the first Mid-State Conference event on Wednesday, May 17, in Wadena, and then shoot at the Bemidji Invitational on Saturday, May 20.

Crosslake team 2nd

The Crosslake Community School trap shooting team remains in second place in the Class 4A, Conference 2A standings. David Schroeder was the Top Shot by making 48 of 50 shots. He's also in the top 25 in the conference with a 24.5 average. Other top 25 conference female shooters are Maddie Pettit 18.33, Sydney Dorion 18.0, Autumn Dingman 17.67, Annika Wiczek 17.67, Mia Wolter 16.33 and Jessica Fabian 16.17.