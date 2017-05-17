Walker-Hackensack-Akeley claimed the girls' title with 133 points, followed by the Tigers with 109, Clearbrook-Gonvick 103, Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck 72, Nevis 59, TrekNorth 24, Lake of the Woods-Rainy River 19 and Cass Lake-Bena 12.

Event champions for PR-B were the 4x100-meter relay of Olivia Adkins, Anna Downie, Gabby Rainwater and Sidney Lodge in 55.0; the 4x800 relay of Emma Templeton, Adkins, Claire Dahl and Lodge in 11:04.95; Lodge, 13:08.46 in the 3,200 run; and Adkins, 50.36 in the 300 hurdles.

Finishing second for the Tigers were Gabby Rainwater, 28.32 in the 200 dash; Templeton, 15:37.15 in the 3,200; Downie, 18.66 in the 100 hurdles; Alexandra Hoopman, 4-4 in the high jump; and Adkins, 13-6.5 in the long jump.

Finishing third were Downie, 53.84 in the 300 hurdles; and Shayna Moore, 12-9.5 in the long jump and 30-5.5 in the triple jump.

Clearbrook-Gonvick won the boys title with 196, followed by W-H-A 151, Nevis 42, N-K-B 51, PR-B 35, LOW-Rainy River 34, TrekNorth 15 and CL-Bena 9.

Finishing second for the Tigers was Nate Wosmek, 16.28 in the 110 hurdles; and Josh Sweeney, 10-0 in the pole vault. PR-B's 4x800 relay of Josh Sechser, Caleb Travis, Talon Crawford and Austin Beavers finished third in 10:04.

The Tigers were scheduled to compete at the Park Region Conference meet on Thursday, May 18, in Pillager.

PR-B boys, girls 2nd at Aitkin

On Tuesday, May 9, Nate Wosmek won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles for the second-place Pine River-Backus Tigers boys track team at the Aitkin Triangular meet.

The PR-B girls also finished second as the Tigers won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. Other victories for PR-B were Emma Templeton, 1,600 run; Olivia Adkins, 300 hurdles; Shayna Moore, triple jump and long jump; Gabby Rainwater, 200 dash; Claire Dahl, 800; and Sidney Lodge, 3,200 run.