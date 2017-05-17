Stone earns Mid-State medalist honors

The Patriots are scheduled to play at the Menahga Invitational on Monday, May 22.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 318, 2-Park Rapids 359, 3-Staples-Motley 363, 4-Pequot Lakes 368 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 371, 6-Crosby-Ironton 436

Individual medalist: Alex Stone (PL) 75

Pequot Lakes results: Anna Krieger 96, Elly Johnston 102, Hayden Boelter 95, Lachlan Larson 111, Hannah Taylor 134

Patriots 12th at St. Cloud

On Thursday, May 11, Pequot Lakes placed 12th overall at the St. Cloud Invitational as Stone carded around of 81, which was six shots off the individual medalist total shot by Bridget Amundson of Alexandria and Nicole Miller of Eden Prairie.

Other Pequot Lakes scores were Anna Krieger with a 92, Elly Johnston 107, Hayden Boelter 104, Maddie Pederson 128 and Hannah Taylor 131.

Detroit Lakes captured the title with a 329 while the Patriots finished with 384.

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 329, 2-Buffalo 332, 3-Forest Lake 332, 4-Alexandria 335, 5-Woodbury 335, 6-Chanhassen 338, 7-Marshall 342, 8-Eden Prairie 345, 9-Brainerd 367, 10-St. Cloud Tech 377, 11-Cambridge-Isanti 380, 12-Pequot Lakes 384, 13-Monticello 389, 14-Sartell 410, 15-Becker 411, 16-St. Cloud Cathedral 411, 17-St. Michael-Albertville 419, 18-Benilde-St. Margaret's 437

Patriots win at Ruttger's

On Wednesday, May 10, Stone shot a medalist round of 82 to lead Pequot Lakes to first place at the Crosby-Ironton Invitational at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge.

Anna Krieger was second with an 89 for the Patriots, who combined for 374.

Before the meet, it was announced that Stone is on the 2017 Ms. Minnesota Golf watchlist along with 13 other senior candidates.The winners will be selected June 1 at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 374, 2-Staples-Motley 389, 3-Pierz 414, 4-Crosby-Ironton inc.

Individual medalist: Alex Stone (PL) 82

Pequot Lakes results: Anna Krieger 89, Elly Johnston 106, Hayden Boelter 97, Lachlan Larson 118