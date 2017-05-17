"Winning our True Team Section is quite a validation of our team's depth," Patriot girls' coach Jana Lueck said. "This is a first for our Patriots girls' track team. We have always come in close second or third. Everyone's performance pulled us to this win. Our coaching staff has done a phenomenal job working with these athletes over the years to get us to this height of accomplishment."

Britt Kratochvil won the high jump and the Patriots' 4x400 relay team - consisting of Mirjana Ganley, Cassidy Chaney, Olivia Lane and Kristin Skog - also placed first.

"I am so excited for our team to have a new experience at the state True Team," Lueck said. "It will bring us into our high level of competition phase, as we gear up for the state qualifying series of meets."

The Pequot Lakes boys finished in a second place tie in the team standings. Reid Pierzinski won the 200-meter dash and 110 and 300 hurdles and finished second in the triple jump. The Patriots also won the 4x400 relay with Karl Brine Doyle, Max Johnston, Sam Person and Russell Pierzinski.

"Our guys turned in some great performances and we were in the battle all day for points, but we fell short of Detroit Lakes and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton," said Patriot boys' coach Dave Guenther. "In the True Team meets all of the competitors are scoring, so it is a true team experience where everyone contributes."

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Subsection 8-2A meet on Thursday, May 25.

"We are looking forward to making changes and having our subsection team in place," Guenther said.