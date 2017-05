Central Lakes Thunder eighth-grade team won the MYAS Spring Tournament Championship in St. Louis Park on April 22-23. The team defeated the Hall of Fame team, Rochester Shock and Triple Threat for the Championship. Front row, from left: Kate Pelarski, Lily Peterson and Karli Nixon. Back row: Erika Lane, Afton Crocker, Kate Bolz-Andolshek, Chloe Pecarich, Allison Ehnstrom and coach Alyssa Bray. Not pictured: Rylie Hirshey, Olivia Adkins