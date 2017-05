The Pequot Lakes 12U volleyball team won the 13U 10-team volleyball tournament in New York Mills on Saturday, May 6. They defeated Bertha-Hewitt, Perham, Pelican Rapids, and Browerville/Eagle Valley. Front row, from left: Isabel Larson, Charlee Sullivan, Abi Martin and Kelsi Martini. Back row: Maci Martini, Macy Jackson, Ella Kratochvil and Brea Eckes.

