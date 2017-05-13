"It is humbling," Heslop said. "It is truly an honor. It is like your peers are saying 'we recognize all the work you have done for us over the last 25 years' and 'good job.' It's emotional, but I was surprised when it happened. I knew I had been nominated, but I looked at the list of coaches up for it, and I was totally surprised I was one that was voted in. It is a real special feeling."

Heslop took an interest in golf while stationed in Florida as a member of the United States Navy, being drawn to the fact that he could play golf anywhere in the world and that the sport is an "instant test" where responsibility is on each player as an individual.

"It is a skill anyone can learn," Heslop said. "Blind people can do it. You don't have to be a certain height or at a certain strength level. Anyone can do it, and everyone does it in their own way, to a certain extent. There are a lot of different swings out there, but the ball still goes in the right direction.

"If I want to play tennis, I have to find a partner. If I want to play baseball, I have to find eight partners. In golf, if no one else can make it that day, I can still go out, because my competition is the course and not a person. I can play the same course over and over and never have the same shot."

He has taught golf in some capacity for more than 40 years, enjoying his ability to hone the skills of young golfers - skills they can use through adulthood. In his time, he has taught athletes from several different countries, with varying skillsets.

"It is fun to see kids improve," Heslop said. "It is gratifying to see it. Kids can come to you with almost no experience, and in three or four years - if they stick with it - they walk away with something they can do for the rest of their lives."

He will also occasionally hear from his former athletes, even bumping into them on the course, who tell him they still use tips and pointers taught to them by Heslop.

"You get people who are athletes that have good hand-eye coordination to start with, and they tend to progress faster and you see them progress beyond what you have done (as a coach)," Heslop said. "I have coached D-II golfers, D-I golfers and people who are teaching golf now ... You give them something they can take with them and enjoy."

Heslop will be inducted on Monday, June 12, at the Class A state tournament banquet at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud.

"To me, it sort of says people are appreciative of what I have done," Heslop said. "I still coach the same way, but it is humbling to know that something I was doing for fun was seen by someone else and appreciated. I didn't start out thinking I would do it until I got into the Hall. I do it for me and the people I work with."